A toast to The Borough, the Sunderland pub welcoming drinkers for decades
Let’s hear it for the Borough.
We think it's time to pay tribute to the Vine Place pub with a look back at 50 years of Sunderland Echo highlights.
We have got scenes from 1973 onwards, and that includes the day when the street was packed as the FA Cup was brought home, with thousands of fans spilling into the road near the Borough.
Right next door to Books Fashions
The popular pub was just over the road from Books Fashions and we’ve got that in view in scenes from 1976 and 1991 when the fashion store was demolished.
Have a look at our 1993 reminder of the day when locals had their hair styled to raise money for the special care baby unit at Sunderland General Hospital.
If it is more recent views, we have them from 2007, 2012 and 2020.
