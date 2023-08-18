Nine pictures from the day Sunderland won the league, and the part players made in shaping the game - photo gallery
Sunderland: Where winners hone their skills
Champions! And it was 10 years ago when it happened in Sunderland.
The Sunderland Women's team beat Cardiff City 2-0 to round off a magnificent season in 2013.
They lifted the Women's Premier League title and here are the scenes, all recorded by Sunderland Echo photographers.
The Wearsiders have provided the England team with so many stars over the years including Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs and Demi Stokes.
So as you get prepared to watch this Sunday's Women's World Cup Final, just remember that it's Sunderland to thank for so much England history.