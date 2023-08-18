News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from the day Sunderland won the league, and the part players made in shaping the game - photo gallery

Sunderland: Where winners hone their skills

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST

Champions! And it was 10 years ago when it happened in Sunderland.

The Sunderland Women's team beat Cardiff City 2-0 to round off a magnificent season in 2013.

They lifted the Women's Premier League title and here are the scenes, all recorded by Sunderland Echo photographers.

The Wearsiders have provided the England team with so many stars over the years including Lucy Bronze, Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs and Demi Stokes.

So as you get prepared to watch this Sunday's Women's World Cup Final, just remember that it's Sunderland to thank for so much England history.

League champions - and Sunderland have provided so many England stars over the years.

1. Champagne days

The squad members gee themselves up for a big day.

2. Rallying call

They won the title after this match against Cardiff City.

3. Time to celebrate

The players congratulate each other after winning the league.

4. All over - and they've done it

