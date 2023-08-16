Former SAFC players including Beth Mead and Steph Houghton have been celebrating England securing a place in the Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday (August 20) where they will face Spain in the quest to take football’s ultimate prize.

This afternoon (August 16) England secured their place in the final after a 3-1 victory over host nation Australia in front of a crowd of over 75,000 people in Sydney.

Following the final whistle, former SAFC forward Beth Mead took to social media to show her delight, despite missing out on selection for the squad due to injury.

Beth, who starred in last summer’s Euros, posted a message on X which said: “World Cup Final baby. Get in Lionesses”, followed by three celebration emojis.

Durham lass Steph Houghton (now Darby), who played 61 times for the Black Cats and won 121 caps for England, also took to social media to express her delight.

Steph posted a message on X which said: “Unbelievable. Now go and win it.” She then added: “@Lauren Hem, absolutely unreal”, in reference to her Man City team mate and one of the England goal scorers.

Steph Houghton (now Darby) (top left) and Beth Mead have been sharing their joy at England Women's team reaching the World Cup Final.

Former SAFC player Lucy Bronze was in the team which beat the Matildas, while fellow former Black Cat Jordan Nobbs was an unused substitute.

Referencing the former Black Cats, SAFC posted a message which said: “The Lionesses are into the World Cup Final. To our two former stars, @JordanNobbs8 and @LucyBronze - congratulations and we'll all be rooting for you”, followed by a celebration emoji.

Before the match Sunderland hero, Jill Scott, sent her former teammates a good luck message which said: “Keep doing what you’re doing, you’ve got so many fans from around the world.