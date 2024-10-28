The club’s fantastic sessions in the 1970s and 1980s have been preserved in the Sunderland Echo archives and here they are once more.

If you were at the Empire panto, Havelock fete or Seaburn art session, we have them all.

We also have Halloween and the Christmas carol service. Sing up if they bring back memories.

1 . Echoes of our junior past Young faces who all starred in the Junior Echo session back in the day. Have a look.

2 . Panto time in 1974 Meeting some of the stars of the pantomime at Sunderland Empire Theatre 50 years ago. The Junior Echo visitors were James Towning, Mandy Ellis, Melanie Parker and Lisa Hall. They were pictured with panto stars (left to right) Coro Gurney (Tommy Tucker); Bryan Johnson (Knave of Hearts) and Ken Roberts (Simple Simon).

3 . Summer fun in '74 The Junior Echo called in to the Havelock Fete in July 1974.