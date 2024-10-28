Seven pictures of Sunderland children who starred in the Junior Echo in the 1970s and 1980s

By Chris Cordner

Published 28th Oct 2024, 13:47 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 05:26 BST

We are jolting your memories of the Junior Echo today.

The club’s fantastic sessions in the 1970s and 1980s have been preserved in the Sunderland Echo archives and here they are once more.

If you were at the Empire panto, Havelock fete or Seaburn art session, we have them all.

We also have Halloween and the Christmas carol service. Sing up if they bring back memories.

Young faces who all starred in the Junior Echo session back in the day. Have a look.

1. Echoes of our junior past

Meeting some of the stars of the pantomime at Sunderland Empire Theatre 50 years ago. The Junior Echo visitors were James Towning, Mandy Ellis, Melanie Parker and Lisa Hall. They were pictured with panto stars (left to right) Coro Gurney (Tommy Tucker); Bryan Johnson (Knave of Hearts) and Ken Roberts (Simple Simon).

2. Panto time in 1974

The Junior Echo called in to the Havelock Fete in July 1974.

3. Summer fun in '74

Two children who were enjoying an art session by the seafront in this Seaburn scene in July 1974.

4. Artistic at Seaburn

