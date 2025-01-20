I love this photo of the little lad walking behind his Sunderland heroes
It shows a little boy who spotted his SAFC heroes walking along the promenade on a cold January day.
Watching his heroes
The undated photo shows the dapper little lad, bucket in hand, at Seaburn promenade behind Tommy Wright, George Aitken and Arthur Wright.
Tell us if you know who it is.
And as an extra reminder, here are some more photos from the same era
Shack on the terraces
They show;
Ken Chisholm, Ted Purdon and Len Shackleton doing stamina building work on the terraces.
The players in the dressing room before they get down to training.
A spot of hurdles for a group of Sunderland players.
Over to you for answers
And goalmouth action during a training session.
Tell us about the Sunderland hero you always hoped to meet and whether your wish came true.
Tell us how many of the players you recognise in these Echo archive photos and then get in touch to share your memories by emailing [email protected]
