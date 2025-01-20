Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This photo might be 70 years old but it captures the feelings of every young Sunderland fan.

It shows a little boy who spotted his SAFC heroes walking along the promenade on a cold January day.

A little boy follows his Sunderland heroes along the promenade on a cold day in 1955. | se

Watching his heroes

The undated photo shows the dapper little lad, bucket in hand, at Seaburn promenade behind Tommy Wright, George Aitken and Arthur Wright.

Tell us if you know who it is.

And as an extra reminder, here are some more photos from the same era

Shack on the terraces

They show;

Ken Chisholm, Ted Purdon and Len Shackleton doing stamina building work on the terraces.

Stamina building work on the Fulwell End terraces claims the attention of Ken Chisholm, Ted Purdon and Len Shackleton | se

The players in the dressing room before they get down to training.

A quick chat before they get down to training. | se

A spot of hurdles for a group of Sunderland players.

Jumping back in time for this hurdles scene at Roker Park. | se

Over to you for answers

And goalmouth action during a training session.

Goalmouth action on a winter's day in the 1950s. | se

Tell us about the Sunderland hero you always hoped to meet and whether your wish came true.

Tell us how many of the players you recognise in these Echo archive photos and then get in touch to share your memories by emailing [email protected]