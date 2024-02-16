News you can trust since 1873
Nine retro Sunderland scenes to give you some ideas for half term

Face painting, skating and catching up with nature

By Chris Cordner
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT

Look no further if you need ideas for half term.

We have gathered some Sunderland scenes from your weeks off in the past.

So get ready for a blast of art at the National Glass Centre, face painting in Seaham, skating in Dawdon and magic tricks in Southwick.

It's all in these retro photos from the Echo archives and we hope it gives you some inspiration on how to spend your half terms this year.

Have a look at these half term events from Wearside's past. It might just inspire you for the week ahead.

1. All sorts of fun ideas

The oriental art of dragon-making kept these youngsters busy in Ryhope Library at half term in 1997.

2. Time for dragons

Magic Andrew the magician was full of tricks at Southwick Community Centre in June 2004.

3. Abracadabra in Southwick

A spot of kite flying was on the cards for these pupils at George Washington Primary School in 2005 - and the children even made their own kites to test out.

4. Cracking kites in 2005

