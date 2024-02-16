Nine retro Sunderland scenes to give you some ideas for half term

Look no further if you need ideas for half term.

We have gathered some Sunderland scenes from your weeks off in the past.

So get ready for a blast of art at the National Glass Centre, face painting in Seaham, skating in Dawdon and magic tricks in Southwick.

It's all in these retro photos from the Echo archives and we hope it gives you some inspiration on how to spend your half terms this year.

All sorts of fun ideas Have a look at these half term events from Wearside's past. It might just inspire you for the week ahead.

Time for dragons The oriental art of dragon-making kept these youngsters busy in Ryhope Library at half term in 1997.

Abracadabra in Southwick Magic Andrew the magician was full of tricks at Southwick Community Centre in June 2004.

Cracking kites in 2005 A spot of kite flying was on the cards for these pupils at George Washington Primary School in 2005 - and the children even made their own kites to test out.