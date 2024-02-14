Affordable half-term fun at Sunderland venues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These were all created by kids at the National Glass Centre.

Sunderland Culture has a range of affordable and exciting activities across its venues for families to enjoy during February’s half-term holiday.

The activities are spread across Sunderland Culture’s three venues: National Glass Centre (NGC), Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens (SMWG) and Arts Centre Washington (ACW).

At SMWG there's a mini science club on Friday, February 16, 1.30- 2.30pm. This is for one to four-year-olds who can join the team from Big Science UK for some great activities. The cost is £5 per child and booking is recommended.

On Friday, February 23, an Under the Sea session will gave youngsters the chance to decorate a spectacular underwater collage. Free drop-in sessions are 11am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-3pm.

Other family events at SMWG include Aurora the Polar Bear’s Adventure (Saturday, February 24 to Tuesday, May 7, 10am-4pm, £1 a ticket); Chinese Zodiac Animal Trail (Saturday, January 27 to Saturday, February 24, 10am-4pm, £1 per trail) and a Wildlife Spotters Activity Sheet (free, Saturday, February 10 to Tuesday, May 7, 10am-4pm).

There are also three specific events for young people as part of the Bright Lights Festival Fringe. These events start with a young people’s cyanotype workshop, Monday, February 19, 1pm-3pm, £15 for children over 12. Booking is required.

Other Festival Fringe events include a digital nature photography walk, Tuesday, February 20, 11am-1pm, £5 per child aged 8-12. Accompanying adults free.

A wild prints session to create pictures inspired by nature in the Wildlife Photographer Exhibition; Thursday, February 22, 11am-12.30pm, £2 per child aged 8-12. Accompanying adult free. Booking required.

ACW has the Bright Lights: Youth Arts Festival, Tuesday, February 20 to Saturday, February 24.

The festival celebrates talented young people living in our area. There will be live music, craft stalls, a theatre performance by students from Sunderland College, a short film screening night, alongside a series of workshops in art, music and performing arts for and led by young people.

At NGC, half-term week starts with sandcasting workshops for young people aged 6+ on Monday, February 19.

The 9.30am and 10.30am sessions allow participants to create a glass car, hedgehog, butterfly or house using sand to make a mould. Sessions will be repeated at the same times on Friday, February 23. The cost is £20 per-child. Booking is again essential.

On Tuesday, February 20, NGC hosts two make your own family tree sessions. Children aged five+ can decorate a wooden family tree and personalise heart ornaments. The sessions are at 11am and 2pm .Tickets cost £8 per child.

There are more NGC activities besides.

Rebecca Ball, chief executive of Sunderland Culture, said: “We’ve created a busy programme of half-term fun for the whole family across our venues on Wearside.

"Children and their families are assured a warm welcome at our sessions in a safe and welcoming environment. All our activities are led by experienced and talented local creatives.”