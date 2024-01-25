Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular culture venue housed in a former historic farm is set to welcome visitors with an improved look.

Arts Centre Washington has started its second phase of its courtyard improvements.

The Biddick Lane cultural hub is creating more external spaces to host live music, theatre and performance events.

The works on the courtyard are the latest in a series of improvements to both the buildings and the surrounding land.

This latest phase will see the existing courtyard being completely resurfaced with high quality block paving, along with the introduction of feature planting and a wooden wall which will allow the courtyard to be fenced off for events.

The broad pathway running through the site will be resurfaced with tarmac and bands of feature paving. There will also be improved access to surrounding commercial units and feature lighting.

A large raised walkway will be created to provide accessible entry to the commercial units on the southern edge of the site, which opened in the 1970s in the remodelled North Biddick Farm.

Cllr John Price, Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for Vibrant City, said: "This is all about making the most of this fabulous cultural and community venue.

"So it's about making Arts Centre Washington more welcoming and accessible as well as helping it continue to thrive by maximising its use for community and cultural events."

This second phase follows internal improvements made last summer to the Lower Barn, Granary and Theatre.

These include new lighting, carpeting, decoration and the installation of an accessible lift to the Upper Granary.

The new external works will improve access to adjacent buildings and create "a series of attractive and welcoming spaces for people using the centre and passing through".