Squeeze singer-songwriter Chris Difford is coming to Sunderland in January.

The man at the heart of one of Britain's most loved new wave bands is coming to Sunderland.

Singer-songwriter Chris Difford is guitarist and founder member of Squeeze, who had a string of timeless hits in the 70s and 80s.

These include Up the Junction, Labelled With Love, Cool For Cats, Tempted, Pulling Mussels (From the Shell) and other classics besides.

All of Squeeze's best known songs were composed by Chris and songwriting partner Glenn Tilbrook. Chris performs them, along with some solo material, at The Fire Station on Thursday, January 31 at 7.30pm as part of his nationwide Not Only... But Also tour.

It will be almost exactly a year since Chris last played the venue. His 2023 gig went down a storm. Classic tunes were interspersed with hilarious anecdotes from his career with Squeeze, whose line-up included Jools Holland on keyboards.

Chris said: "Being on tour is something I really enjoy; seeing people and being with people is part of my experience as a performer.

The Fire Station auditorium, High Street West.

"My story is told though stand-up and some sit-down; a trip back to my council estate in South London, from my very first lyrical expression to the dressing rooms of this show.

"My new songs written with Boo Hewerdine tell a story of celebration; 25 years writing lyrics and playing on stages big and small. A journey I look back on with great fondness and gratitude.

"I can’t wait to climb back on stage and perform. Although I have been shy in the past I now find myself feasting on the here and now deep within the shell-like of your ear.

"I will be joined on stage by Melvin Duffy on his peddle steel and together we will deliver an evening of warm and, I hope, funny stories. Melvin’s playing is outstanding and I feel so lucky to have him as my sideman, he cries over the songs and always makes them sound amazing.

"Not Only But Also is not just a look back on 50 lyrical years, it’s a journey that asks, ‘What Happened?’ – What happened to all those years and mates I grew up with before I formed a band?

"I hope you enjoy this new show for 2023.”