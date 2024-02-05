The Sunderland street where Internet users made the news headlines
Mill Hill memories as well as a pontoon and a Crufts winner
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was one little Sunderland street but it made the national news 24 years ago.
Gayhurst Crescent in Mill Hill was at the centre of an experiment in 2000.
It involved 24 houses being selected to see what impact the Internet would have on everyday life.
The Echo's own photographers and reporters were there to watch as computers were installed in people's homes 24 years ago today.
We would love your memories of the project.
If you need a reminder of other stories in the news at the time, here's a great selection.
A massive floating pontoon was towed out of Pallion shipyard's covered construction hall.
The 10,000-tonne structure in reinforced concrete was pulled by tugs down to Greenwell's Quay, near the river mouth, where it was fitted out with mechanical engineering equipment.
Does this strike a chord?
It was the year when a Sunderland group got back together.
Dave Curtis, left, lead singer of Happy the Man and former keyboard player Steven Weir of the 1980s band joined forces a one-off performance. Remember them?
Baron was a winner
And a cute dog from Seaham stole our hearts that year.
Baron a 10-year-old English Mastiff, came first in the veteran class at Crufts 2000.
Here he is with Lyndon Scott from Seaham.
Share your memories of that year by emailing [email protected]