Sunderland children in kindergarten in years gone by

They're cute and they're the photos which are sure to get you saying 'aw bless'.

We are talking about Sunderland kindergarten scenes and we've got loads of them in a film tribute from the Echo archives.

PJ parties and dressing as Elvis

Everyone at First Steps donned their PJs for a party in 2004 and dressed up as story characters in 2005.

The Teddy Bear event at First Steps.

Also in 2005, there was a Teddy Bear event at the Kindergarten.

Fulwell Grange Kindergarten said hello to these firefighters in 2004 and held a Royal day in 2005 - the same year when they held a tribute to Elvis.

Fulwell Grange kindergarten's tribute to Elvis in 2005.

Toddling back to 2006

The Premier Kindergarten pupils had a sponsored toddle in Barnes Park in 2006.

At Fingerpaint, we got staff on a sleepover in 2009, and here's the children who graduated in 2007. We also got the children who created a huge dragon in 2007.

Going pink in 2004

Meanwhile at Cleadon Village Kindergarten, they had super fun at a sports day in 2019, held a tea party for mums and grandmums in 2006 and had a pink day in 2004.