9 scenes you might remember from Plains Farm's past.

Nine retro photos from Sunderland's Plains Farm area - we've got drums, masks and pizza making

We’re going back down the streets of Sunderland for a retro spotlight on another neighbourhood.

By Chris Cordner
35 minutes ago

This time, it is Plains Farm which gets our attention and we have flashbacks to a graduation day at Premier Kindergarten, drumming at Plains Farm Primary, and World Cup celebrations in Potter Square.

Add in a slice of pizza making, a good hit of boxing and mask making at Lovegrove and it all adds up to a great mix of memories.

1. Mask memories from 2003

Making masks at the Lovegrove Centre in 2003 but who are the children having a great time?

2. A big day in 2006

Graduation day at the Premier Kindergarten in Tudor Grove 16 years ago. Were you there to watch it?

3. Drumming up memories from 2004

The arts group Isiziba visited Plains Farm Primary school 18 years go and the pupils in the reception class had a great time.

4. Memories on the menu from 2011

Plains Farm Primary School pupil Milly Nicholson won a pizza-making competition and her prize was a visit to Sainsbury's in Silksworth Lane to highlight the new pizza service. Here she is with younger sister Ava and pizza staff Alison Hilton and Tracey Best in 2011.

