We’re going back down the streets of Sunderland for a retro spotlight on another neighbourhood.
This time, it is Plains Farm which gets our attention and we have flashbacks to a graduation day at Premier Kindergarten, drumming at Plains Farm Primary, and World Cup celebrations in Potter Square.
Add in a slice of pizza making, a good hit of boxing and mask making at Lovegrove and it all adds up to a great mix of memories.
1. Mask memories from 2003
Making masks at the Lovegrove Centre in 2003 but who are the children having a great time?
Photo: PB
2. A big day in 2006
Graduation day at the Premier Kindergarten in Tudor Grove 16 years ago. Were you there to watch it?
Photo: KB
3. Drumming up memories from 2004
The arts group Isiziba visited Plains Farm Primary school 18 years go and the pupils in the reception class had a great time.
Photo: PB
4. Memories on the menu from 2011
Plains Farm Primary School pupil Milly Nicholson won a pizza-making competition and her prize was a visit to Sainsbury's in Silksworth Lane to highlight the new pizza service. Here she is with younger sister Ava and pizza staff Alison Hilton and Tracey Best in 2011.
Photo: Picture by Angela Burn