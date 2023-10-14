Sunderland in the 1970s, a time when children still pitched in with potato-picking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was hard work but lots of us did it to earn some well-deserved pennies.

We are talking about potato picking and it was a week of hard work on the farms of Wearside.

Out on the farmers fields

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it still brings back memories for lots of people and we are sharing Echo archive scenes.

Here's one from Warden Law in 1979 and it shows Trevor Chesterton, James McGough, Paul Chesterton, Deborah Garwood, Julie Garwood and Louise Eldridge getting stuck in.

Trevor Chesterton, James McGough, Paul Chesterton, Deborah Garwood, Julie Garwood and Louise Eldridge got stuck into the job at Warden Law in October 1979.

These pickers ploughed the fields in 1974 and they all came from the same school.

Workers on a hill top at Tunstall in 1974.

The workers on a hill top at Tunstall were left to right, Colin Whitfield 15, Ian Henderson 13 and Alan Butler 12.

What did you get for a week of work?

All of them were pupils of Ryhope Comprehensive School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were among a handful of people still working after hundreds were sent home by farmers in the Sunderland area.

Rain spoilt potato fields for most of them that year.