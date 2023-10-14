News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Sunderland in the 1970s, a time when children still pitched in with potato-picking

A tough job but plenty of you did it

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Oct 2023, 18:51 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was hard work but lots of us did it to earn some well-deserved pennies.

We are talking about potato picking and it was a week of hard work on the farms of Wearside.

Out on the farmers fields

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But it still brings back memories for lots of people and we are sharing Echo archive scenes.

Most Popular

Here's one from Warden Law in 1979 and it shows Trevor Chesterton, James McGough, Paul Chesterton, Deborah Garwood, Julie Garwood and Louise Eldridge getting stuck in.

Trevor Chesterton, James McGough, Paul Chesterton, Deborah Garwood, Julie Garwood and Louise Eldridge got stuck into the job at Warden Law in October 1979.Trevor Chesterton, James McGough, Paul Chesterton, Deborah Garwood, Julie Garwood and Louise Eldridge got stuck into the job at Warden Law in October 1979.
Trevor Chesterton, James McGough, Paul Chesterton, Deborah Garwood, Julie Garwood and Louise Eldridge got stuck into the job at Warden Law in October 1979.

These pickers ploughed the fields in 1974 and they all came from the same school.

Workers on a hill top at Tunstall in 1974.Workers on a hill top at Tunstall in 1974.
Workers on a hill top at Tunstall in 1974.

The workers on a hill top at Tunstall were left to right, Colin Whitfield 15, Ian Henderson 13 and Alan Butler 12.

What did you get for a week of work?

All of them were pupils of Ryhope Comprehensive School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were among a handful of people still working after hundreds were sent home by farmers in the Sunderland area.

Rain spoilt potato fields for most of them that year.

Did you go potato picking in your youth? Share those memories of mud, hard work and extra pennies in your pocket - and an aching back.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:People