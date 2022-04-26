They are all reminders of the past but are they a dying trend or still going strong?
We are looking at 9 old customs and traditions and asking ‘are they all in the past or do you know different’.
Does anyone still make home-made Christmas streamers? How about reading the tea leaves? It’s a part of our history and we want to know which of them you are still keeping going.
Jon us on a journey into the past.
1. Potato picking
Out potato picking during the school half term in 1979. Is it still a part of Wearside and County Durham life?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. The days before remote controls
Televisions where you could only change channels by getting out of your chair and pressing the buttons. Here's one in 1973.
Photo: se
3. Bob a Job Week
As part of 1984 Bob A Job Week cubs from St Andrew's Wednesday Pack in Sunderland did some shoe shining and grooming for Ward Allen and his canine superstar Roger the Dog. Did you love Bob A Job Week and is there a modern day equivalent?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Coal fires
There was a knack to getting a coal fire going back in the day. Do you still have one? Here are some homes with coal fires in Horden in 1991.
Photo: Hartlepool Mail