They are all reminders of the past but are they a dying trend or still going strong?

We are looking at 9 old customs and traditions and asking ‘are they all in the past or do you know different’.

Does anyone still make home-made Christmas streamers? How about reading the tea leaves? It’s a part of our history and we want to know which of them you are still keeping going.

Jon us on a journey into the past.

1. Potato picking Out potato picking during the school half term in 1979. Is it still a part of Wearside and County Durham life? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. The days before remote controls Televisions where you could only change channels by getting out of your chair and pressing the buttons. Here's one in 1973. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. Bob a Job Week As part of 1984 Bob A Job Week cubs from St Andrew's Wednesday Pack in Sunderland did some shoe shining and grooming for Ward Allen and his canine superstar Roger the Dog. Did you love Bob A Job Week and is there a modern day equivalent? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. Coal fires There was a knack to getting a coal fire going back in the day. Do you still have one? Here are some homes with coal fires in Horden in 1991. Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales