Do you have royalty, a famous scientist or a sporting hero in your ancestry?

Maybe there is an infamous villain in your past.

Sunderland Echo nostalgia correspondent Chris Cordner wants to hear from you. But first, he looked into his own family tree and found a tragic tale from the pits.

Britain in the 1800s was no place for a young widowed woman to live. My great-great grandmother Margaret Defty had no choice.

On August 16, 1885, her world was changed forever when her husband John was one of three men killed in a disaster at Kimblesworth Colliery in County Durham.

He fell 250ft to his death

John, 32, Richard Carr, 38, and Thomas Carr, 35, all plunged 250ft to their deaths while they were in a cage repairing a mine shaft. The rope which was holding up the cage snapped.

Despite her grief, Margaret Defty had to find ways of supporting her young family. How would they survive? This was Britain in the days before state benefits.

The incredible community which rallied to support the victims

In 2011, I began my quest to look into my family tree.

I turned for some of the answers to Durham County Council’s Record Office based in County Hall in Durham City. It was a veritable treasure trove with four miles of archives reflecting the life and times of County Durham over the preceding 900 years.

The 139-year-old poem about my great great grandfather

The archives, once housed at County Hall, can now be visited at The Story – Durham County Council’s brand new attraction in Durham City.

Like the record office, staff are on hand at The Story to help people look through the archives and find out more about their family history.

Back to the record office in 2011, where the team was determined to help me find my past. They soon had the answers and they were almost too incredible to believe.

In a scene reminiscent of a modern-day fundraising drive, the community of Kimblesworth launched a disaster appeal to support the widows and their children.

They thought up the idea of a poem which would be published, printed and sold with every coin going to the grieving families.

32 verses of heart-wrenching prose

Local author William C Bickle penned 32 verses of heart-wrenching prose and the hard-up locals paid whatever they could afford to buy a copy of the poem, often mere pennies.

One of the team pointed out: “Not everyone is as lucky as you have been with your research.”

I was truly grateful – but there was more to come. Minutes later, a document was placed in front of me. It was an original copy of the very poem which saved my family’s fortunes.

I also saw a copy of John Defty’s burial entry, showing he was laid to rest on the same day as the two men who perished with him in the pits.

And so, despite the grief, my great-great grandmother had one less burden to cope with as the financial heartache was eased.

Share your family tree stories

And by 1901, she had taken in a boarder to make ends meet while she ran a house in John Street, Kimblesworth. It was at least the beginnings of a happier ending.

That’s my story. We want yours.

Have you got an amazing ancestry tale to tell? Have you uncovered sensation, drama or intrigue in your history? Or maybe you need a helping hand to get further back into your own past.