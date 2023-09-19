News you can trust since 1873
'Organised Chaos' documentary relives Sunderland's energetic punk scene

Angelic Upstarts, Toy Dolls, Barbary Coast - all on film

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST- 2 min read
A new documentary has taken a close look at the punk scene as well as the Wearside bands and venues which made their mark on it.

Forty seven minutes of insight into the music era which took the world by storm has been released.

Punk royalty recorded on film

It is called Organised Chaos and years of work has gone into it.

Rob Kilburn, from Seaburn, was part of a team behind the project which was put together by Tyne and Weird.

The painstaking work of compiling the punk scene documentary.
The painstaking work of compiling the punk scene documentary.

He said: "The documentary itself features interviews with a number of North East punk royalty. People such as Olga (Toy Dolls), Frankie Stubbs (Leatherface), Steve Smith (Red Alert) - all Sunderland bands. 

The premier of the documentary which was held at Pop Recs in Sunderland.
The premier of the documentary which was held at Pop Recs in Sunderland.

"Then there are people like Mensi from the Angelic Upstarts - sadly we were the last people to capture and interview with him before he passed away. The same is true of Steve Smith from Red Alert."

Iconic Sunderland locations are featured

Others to feature include Pauline (Penetration), Baz Warne (The Stranglers), Stephen Straughan (U.K Subs) as well as a number of others.

Rob with Pauline Murray (Penetration).
Rob with Pauline Murray (Penetration).

The documentary looks at iconic Sunderland locations such as The Durham Book Centre, The Bunker and the Old Twenty Nine.

The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West in 1976.
The Old Twenty Nine in High Street West in 1976.

Rob added: "The legacy of punk is something still discussed today with new documentaries looking at punk icons and fictional programs telling its stories.

"But how did a genre which took the world by storm become such a cultural phenomenon and what happens when you look at that within the microcosm of the North East, its punk performers and venues?"

People can now judge for themselves by watching the video which is available on YouTube.

