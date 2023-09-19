'Organised Chaos' documentary relives Sunderland's energetic punk scene
Angelic Upstarts, Toy Dolls, Barbary Coast - all on film
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new documentary has taken a close look at the punk scene as well as the Wearside bands and venues which made their mark on it.
Forty seven minutes of insight into the music era which took the world by storm has been released.
Punk royalty recorded on film
It is called Organised Chaos and years of work has gone into it.
Rob Kilburn, from Seaburn, was part of a team behind the project which was put together by Tyne and Weird.
He said: "The documentary itself features interviews with a number of North East punk royalty. People such as Olga (Toy Dolls), Frankie Stubbs (Leatherface), Steve Smith (Red Alert) - all Sunderland bands.
"Then there are people like Mensi from the Angelic Upstarts - sadly we were the last people to capture and interview with him before he passed away. The same is true of Steve Smith from Red Alert."
Iconic Sunderland locations are featured
Others to feature include Pauline (Penetration), Baz Warne (The Stranglers), Stephen Straughan (U.K Subs) as well as a number of others.
The documentary looks at iconic Sunderland locations such as The Durham Book Centre, The Bunker and the Old Twenty Nine.
Rob added: "The legacy of punk is something still discussed today with new documentaries looking at punk icons and fictional programs telling its stories.
"But how did a genre which took the world by storm become such a cultural phenomenon and what happens when you look at that within the microcosm of the North East, its punk performers and venues?"
People can now judge for themselves by watching the video which is available on YouTube.