What a decade to be a Wearside teenager.

The 1980s was a time of great music by stars such as George Michael, Whitney Houston, Elton John, Queen and more.

It was also the era of all these events in Sunderland. Have a look at 9 teen scene photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Did you love a trip to the Pennywell Coffee Bar, Castle View disco, Bentleys teen night or Raffles bistro?

We've got all that and much more - including a visit by a singing star to HMV.

So dust down the shoulder pads, get your dancing shoes on and glitz your way back in time.

There was plenty to keep the teenagers of Sunderland busy in the 1980s.

Meet DJ Tony who was the star of the decks at the East End Community Centre in 1981.

Raffles bistro as it looked in 1981. Get in touch if this brings back memories for you.

These teenagers were taking a look around Hylton Castle in June 1981.

