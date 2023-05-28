News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Nine pictures of what you got up to if you were a teenager in Sunderland in the 1980s

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th May 2023, 10:01 BST

What a decade to be a Wearside teenager.

The 1980s was a time of great music by stars such as George Michael, Whitney Houston, Elton John, Queen and more.

It was also the era of all these events in Sunderland. Have a look at 9 teen scene photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Did you love a trip to the Pennywell Coffee Bar, Castle View disco, Bentleys teen night or Raffles bistro?

We've got all that and much more - including a visit by a singing star to HMV.

So dust down the shoulder pads, get your dancing shoes on and glitz your way back in time.

Undefined: H2
Undefined: related
Undefined: H2
There was plenty to keep the teenagers of Sunderland busy in the 1980s.

1. There was plenty to keep the teenagers of Sunderland busy in the 1980s.

There was plenty to keep the teenagers of Sunderland busy in the 1980s.

Photo Sales
Meet DJ Tony who was the star of the decks at the East End Community Centre in 1981.

2. Meet DJ Tony who was the star of the decks at the East End Community Centre in 1981.

Meet DJ Tony who was the star of the decks at the East End Community Centre in 1981.

Photo Sales
Raffles bistro as it looked in 1981. Get in touch if this brings back memories for you.

3. Raffles bistro as it looked in 1981. Get in touch if this brings back memories for you.

Raffles bistro as it looked in 1981. Get in touch if this brings back memories for you.

Photo Sales
These teenagers were taking a look around Hylton Castle in June 1981.

4. These teenagers were taking a look around Hylton Castle in June 1981.

These teenagers were taking a look around Hylton Castle in June 1981.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SunderlandTeenagerMusicQueenStars