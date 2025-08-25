15 photos from Sunderland's epic 2-1 derby win in the torrential rain - 26 years ago

Published 25th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST

An incredible chapter in the Sunderland-Newcastle rivalry was played out in August 1999.

As torrential rain belted down on the North East, the famous derby got under way at St James’ Park on August 25, 1999.

Sunderland won the encounter 2-1 with a Quinn and Phillips goal each, while the Magpies began the match with both Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson on the bench.

Relive the drama in these 15 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Here's Kevin Ball in action against Newcastle in 1999, in the derby match which Sunderland won 2-1.

1. Bally in action

Here's Kevin Ball in action against Newcastle in 1999, in the derby match which Sunderland won 2-1. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Kevin Phillips goes on another attacking run at St James' Park.

2. Super Kev in the picture

Kevin Phillips goes on another attacking run at St James' Park. | se

Niall Quinn drives forward as the rain pelts down on the 1999 derby match.

3. Attacking in the rain

Niall Quinn drives forward as the rain pelts down on the 1999 derby match. | se

Niall Quinn wins a header for Sunderland in the August 1999 match.

4. Aerial battle

Niall Quinn wins a header for Sunderland in the August 1999 match. | se

Related topics:SunderlandNorth EastMemories
