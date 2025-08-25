As torrential rain belted down on the North East, the famous derby got under way at St James’ Park on August 25, 1999.

Sunderland won the encounter 2-1 with a Quinn and Phillips goal each, while the Magpies began the match with both Alan Shearer and Duncan Ferguson on the bench.

Relive the drama in these 15 photo memories from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1 . Bally in action Here's Kevin Ball in action against Newcastle in 1999, in the derby match which Sunderland won 2-1. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Super Kev in the picture Kevin Phillips goes on another attacking run at St James' Park. | se Photo Sales

3 . Attacking in the rain Niall Quinn drives forward as the rain pelts down on the 1999 derby match. | se Photo Sales