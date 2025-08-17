This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A former Bede Grammar School student has published a new book which details his love for SAFC and growing up in Sunderland.

Ronnie Landau has looked back on his event-filled life in a book called The Sweet Spot which is available on Amazon.

‘My adoration for Sunderland Football Club’

The 204-page publication looks at Ronnie’s beginnings in a small Jewish community, right through to running a massive department in Europe's largest adult education Institute.

He was a visiting professor in a Canadian university, located in an exotic English castle, and was once a visiting tutor at Eton.

Ronnie said: “The Sweet Spot: an Educator's Unlikely Odyssey' contains many references to my upbringing in Sunderland, the interaction between the Jewish community, of which I was a member, and the broader Sunderland society.”

A passion for SAFC which runs in the family

It looks also at Bede Grammar School, and ‘my adoration (continuing here in London) of Sunderland Football Club’, Ronnie added.

It also includes Ronnie cutting his teeth in a rough-and-tumble north London comprehensive through to enthusing about Greek civilisation aboard cruise ships.

Arnold was at Wembley with his sons when Sunderland beat Leeds 1-0 to lift the Cup in 1973 – sitting just behind Dave Watson’s mother.

The Sweet Spot costs £11.99 in paperback or £4.99 in its Kindle form.