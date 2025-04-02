Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chocolate pud, ginger cake and pink custard. It all gets a mention in a nostalgic song from one of Sunderland’s best loved musicians.

Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray has turned the clock back to the days of school dinners.

‘Munching on carrots and cabbage served with beef stew’

His number is called ‘ School Dinners Love or Hate Them’ and includes the lines;

“Waiting for the dinner lady just to say,

“Have you washed your hands? Yes. Walk this way’.

Another section says;

“Fish fingers with mash on a plate,

“Mushy peas and pies and chips, yes we ate.”

Dave told us: “It is my memories in a song. The taste of munching on carrots and cabbage served with beef stew, followed by chocolate pudding and pink custard.

Podcast series is on its way back

“It was just a normal day for us toe rags in the 60s and 70s. We did not complain as in most cases it was free.”

Dave was the very first person to feature in our podcast series Wearside Echoes when it launched last year.

It is about to return for a second series and will be sponsored by Mobility Care Solutions.

As a child, Dave watched in his Deptford bedroom as the glow flickered from the welding in the nearby shipyards.

School dinners - love them or hate them

He was dyslexic but the flickering light inspired him to write music in a unique way.

Dave is loved by tens of thousands of fans for his nostalgic songs about old Sunderland nightclubs such as The Mecca, his fond memories of the days of coal and growing up in Pallion and Deptford.

Tell us about your own memories of the dinners you loved - and the ones you hated for that matter - and the schools you had them at.