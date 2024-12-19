A Sunderland singer songwriter says he has proof that Father Christmas is a Mackem.

It has been confirmed in the new song from the Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray who has produced his own festive number.

The man in red and white

It is called "Did You Know Santa Is Sunderland Fan" and you can listen to it in the attached video.

Dave Murray whose latest song is about Santa being a Sunderland fan. | ugc

The people of Sunderland love Dave for his nostalgic songs about old Sunderland nightclubs such as The Mecca, his fond memories of the days of coal and growing up in Pallion and Deptford.

But now he’s gone all seasonal and he told us: “My song is about how Santa always wears red and white. He has a Sunderland season ticket and sings Sunderland songs.

‘People put behind their worries for a day’

Mackem Folk Singer Dave Murray's musical tribute to the Sunderland Santa. | ugc

“It points out how families meet up in parents' homes across Mackem land and across the world for Christmas to celebrate.”

There are references to the films we watch at this time of year - and the relatives who over indulge.

“Everyone knows there are family characters who love to drink and eat a little to much, and become hilarious laughing telling jokes, dancing, falling over, argumentative and just being a merry pain but so funny.

Dave Murray who shared childhood memories for the first ever episode of the Wearside Echoes podcast, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors. | se

“If you listen to the lyrics it explains how people put behind their worries just for a day and become joyful in celebration.”

Top of the Pops and pigs in blankets

Listen up for references to Top of the Pops, old movies, the Monarch’s Speech, pigs in blankets and Brussel sprouts.

Dave added: “My Mackem Christmas song sends out love to all footy fans and the world, Merry Christmas everybody.”

Dave was the very first person to feature in our new podcast series Wearside Echoes, sponsored by Tony Clarke Funeral Directors.

Dave Murray who shared his life's memories on our Wearside Echoes podcast. | ugc/se/other 3rd party

Dave is a star of our podcast series

In it, we speak to Sunderland people about their childhood.

As a child, Dave watched in his Deptford bedroom as the glow flickered from the welding in the nearby shipyards.

He was dyslexic but the flickering light inspired him to write music in a unique way.

Our podcast is available via this link and on all major podcast platforms.

