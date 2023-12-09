News you can trust since 1873
When 1980s toys got you into Sunderland nightclub Close Encounters at Christmas

Close Encounters of the Sunderland kind

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Back in 1981, a Sunderland nightclub had its own unique admission fee - one toy got you in.

It happened at Close Encounters which decided to hold a “Toy for Joy” night so that youngsters living in childrens homes would have a present at Christmas.

Bringing joy through toys

Instead of the usual admission fee, patrons were asked to bring along a present. They did it in droves.

Now that's what we call a great idea. David Gray, the Close Encounters club's managing director, comedian Bobby Knoxall, and Jackie Dagg, the compere for the show, with some of the gifts.Now that's what we call a great idea. David Gray, the Close Encounters club's managing director, comedian Bobby Knoxall, and Jackie Dagg, the compere for the show, with some of the gifts.
At the end of the night the club had collected 700 toys.

The idea came from comedian Bobby Knoxall who was one of several artists to provide their services free for the night.

'Knocked out' by the response

The club’s managing director, Mr Dave Gray, said at the time: “The response was tremendous. We are simply knocked out by it.

“Because of the amazing generosity of Wearsiders, we are now planning to hold another “Toy for Joy” night before Christmas.”

Twinkle books, Star Gliders, craft albums were all among the gifts given.

To give you more of a reminder of life in Sunderland in 1981, it was the year of the Jobs Express in London - but there was a Wearside connection.

Putting Sunderland in the jobs spotlight

Twenty young people from Sunderland joined the North East contingent travelling by coach for the week-end round of meetings, demonstrations and entertainment.

Some of the Sunderland contingency which headed to London in 1981 for the Jobs Express.Some of the Sunderland contingency which headed to London in 1981 for the Jobs Express.
They were given food and accommodation, and pocket money for the Wearsiders was donated by the Wearmouth Colliery NUM, the Inland Revenue Staffs Federation, NUPE’s local authority branch, Wearside Pensioners Association, NALGO (Sunderland) and the Trades Council.

Sunderland woman Margery Maughan was hoping to get into the record books for using the same fridge for 46 years.

She wrote to Frigidaire Marketing in Leeds and told them about her long lasting fridge. She enclosed the 1936 brochure that came with the fridge for them to look after.

Margery Maughan and her long-lasting fridge.Margery Maughan and her long-lasting fridge.
Margery said in her letter that: “Though noisy, the fridge is still working absolutely perfectly and my electric bill was not as heavy as I anticipated it would be, so that I feel it could comfortably do its 50 years service.”

Frigidaire were so impressed with her letter that they have decided to present her with a brand new fridge in exchange for her old one. The old model’ will be used for wear tests and museum purposes.

Tell us your memories of 1981 and life in Sunderland.

