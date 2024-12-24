'It's going to be a Christmas like no other with five generations of my family around me'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 95-year-old is one of FIVE generations of her family who will get together under one roof at her home in Hylton Castle.
Daughter will be 70 on Christmas Day
And this is going to be a very special day for so many memorable reasons.
Her daughter Christine Golden will be 70 on Christmas Day.
Her great great granddaughter Hollie McKitten is celebrating her first birthday when Christmas arrives.
Another addition to the family on the way
And another great great grandchild is due to come into the world in 2025.
Joan’s daughter Valerie Adams told the Sunderland Echo how Christmas would be celebrated in fantastic style at Joan’s house.
The five generations who will be there will be Joan, 95; daughter Christine Golden, 70 on Christmas Day; Christine’s son Michael Golden, 47; Michael’s daughter Georgia Wharrier, 22; and Georgia’s daughter Hollie, just one year old.
‘She has plenty of stories to tell’
Valerie said: “We will all be at my mam’s and it is probably going to be a fight for seats!
“Joan was one of ten siblings but she is the only one left now. We call her the last man standing and she certainly has plenty of stories to tell about her life.”
Joan, nee Maddison, was a Butlins girl in her younger days along with her twin Jean who passed away five years ago.
‘She’s 95 and she is definitely the boss’
Valerie added: “Mam worked all her life and she worked until she was 70. She worked for many years at the chemists in Hylton Castle.
“We were talking about what we were doing at Christmas and she said ‘well why don’t you all come to mine’.”
Valerie said it would be a day of sharing stories with Joan sharing most of them.
Share your own stories
“She’s 95 and she’s still the boss.”
More good news looks set to be on the way for the family in 2025 as Georgia’s sister Jaime Wharrier, 24, is expecting a baby who is due in May.
Tell us about the amazing celebrations that your family has planned by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.