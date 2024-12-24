Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talk about a Merry Christmas. Sunderland pensioner Joan Crombie was all set for a December 25 like no other.

The 95-year-old is one of FIVE generations of her family who will get together under one roof at her home in Hylton Castle.

Five generations of a Sunderland family - including 95 year old Joan Crombie, centre, will be together this Christmas and here they are together. | ugc

Daughter will be 70 on Christmas Day

And this is going to be a very special day for so many memorable reasons.

Her daughter Christine Golden will be 70 on Christmas Day.

Her great great granddaughter Hollie McKitten is celebrating her first birthday when Christmas arrives.

Joan Crombie, seated, with daughter Christine Golden holding great great granddaughter Hollie McKitten. Also pictured rear are Joan's grandson Michael Golden and great granddaughter Georgia Wharrier. | ugc

Another addition to the family on the way

And another great great grandchild is due to come into the world in 2025.

Joan’s daughter Valerie Adams told the Sunderland Echo how Christmas would be celebrated in fantastic style at Joan’s house.

Joan, left, with her beloved sister Jean who died five years ago. | ugc

The five generations who will be there will be Joan, 95; daughter Christine Golden, 70 on Christmas Day; Christine’s son Michael Golden, 47; Michael’s daughter Georgia Wharrier, 22; and Georgia’s daughter Hollie, just one year old.

‘She has plenty of stories to tell’

Valerie said: “We will all be at my mam’s and it is probably going to be a fight for seats!

All of the siblings together. Joan is pictured on the right in the second front row. Joan is the last survivor. | ugc

“Joan was one of ten siblings but she is the only one left now. We call her the last man standing and she certainly has plenty of stories to tell about her life.”

Joan, nee Maddison, was a Butlins girl in her younger days along with her twin Jean who passed away five years ago.

Joan, left, with Jean in their days when they worked at Butlins. | ugc

‘She’s 95 and she is definitely the boss’

Valerie added: “Mam worked all her life and she worked until she was 70. She worked for many years at the chemists in Hylton Castle.

“We were talking about what we were doing at Christmas and she said ‘well why don’t you all come to mine’.”

Valerie said it would be a day of sharing stories with Joan sharing most of them.

Joan with some of her siblings. Joan is pictured centre in all white. | ugc

“She’s 95 and she’s still the boss.”

More good news looks set to be on the way for the family in 2025 as Georgia’s sister Jaime Wharrier, 24, is expecting a baby who is due in May.

