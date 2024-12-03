17 super festive things to do in and around Sunderland this Christmas

1 . Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa will be held at The Bridges on Sundays 8,15 and 22 from 8.30am until 10am. The day will start with a breakfast treat at Starbucks, followed by a game of pass the parcel, followed by story time with Santa and then a visit to his ice grotto in the centre, where each child will receive a gift. Tickets for the event cost £10 per child from ticketsource. | Sunderland Echo