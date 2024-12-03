17 super festive things to do in and around Sunderland this Christmas

From festive bottomless brunches and breakfasts with Santa to quiz nights and markets - here’s a round up of some of the events taking place in and around the city this December.
1. Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa will be held at The Bridges on Sundays 8,15 and 22 from 8.30am until 10am. The day will start with a breakfast treat at Starbucks, followed by a game of pass the parcel, followed by story time with Santa and then a visit to his ice grotto in the centre, where each child will receive a gift. Tickets for the event cost £10 per child from ticketsource. | Sunderland Echo
2. Winter Wonderland, Seaham
The Barn at the Mill in Seaham has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland experience, offering festive activities, films, food and drink, as well as meeting Santa himself in his Hobbit Hut. It's open 4pm to 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 12pm to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The experience is priced £12 for children and £6 for adults. | Sunderland Echo
3. FireSide at The Fire Station
FireSide winter village is running at The Fire Station over the festivities with hot chocolate cocktails, mulled wine, festive pizzas, doughnuts, heated cabins and live music. It's free to attend and is open at weekends and, closer to Christmas, every day. | Sunderland Echo
4. Christmas markets
Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a market and there is a number on offer. This includes markets at the Bridges on 8 and 22 December, a festive version of the popular Sunniside Market on 22 December and a Teenage Market at Museum & Winter Gardens on December 7. | Pixabay