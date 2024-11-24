Here’s a cushty Sunderland story to get your retro teeth into.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city hosted its first ever RAC rally in 1997 but there was a very unusual set of requirements for all the entries.

Three wheeled racers on the streets of Sunderland

All the cars had to be Robin Reliants AND they could not be worth more than £100 when they entered the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Smith, Ian Kane, Kelly Jenkins with their Reliant which was set to enter the race in 1997. | se

Read More Nine Sunderland institutions pictured on the days they opens their doors, from 1979 to 2019

The event was called the Naff Naff rally and it as organised by Herrington Burn YMCA.

Demand was high - a year before it took place

It was quirky by it was attracting entries from across the country long before the day of the event.

In fact, keen racers were putting their names forward the year before it took place.

It might sound daft but it was run along official RAC rules and there was another bonus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland in 1997 when the city was set to play host to the Naff Naff rally organised by Herrington Burn YMCA. | se

Helping the YMCA

All funds raised went towards the work the YMCA does with homeless young people in the region.

Money gathered from the rally would help to pay for a new £1million complex due to open in the city centre that year.

The rally organiser, Colin Graham, said it promised to be a great event but we want to know if you remember it and whether you entered the race.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]