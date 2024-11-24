Lovely jubbly: When Sunderland hosted a 1997 car rally which wheely tested your skills

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Nov 2024, 05:47 BST

Here’s a cushty Sunderland story to get your retro teeth into.

The city hosted its first ever RAC rally in 1997 but there was a very unusual set of requirements for all the entries.

Three wheeled racers on the streets of Sunderland

All the cars had to be Robin Reliants AND they could not be worth more than £100 when they entered the race.

Graham Smith, Ian Kane, Kelly Jenkins with their Reliant which was set to enter the race in 1997.Graham Smith, Ian Kane, Kelly Jenkins with their Reliant which was set to enter the race in 1997.
The event was called the Naff Naff rally and it as organised by Herrington Burn YMCA.

Demand was high - a year before it took place

It was quirky by it was attracting entries from across the country long before the day of the event.

In fact, keen racers were putting their names forward the year before it took place.

It might sound daft but it was run along official RAC rules and there was another bonus.

Sunderland in 1997 when the city was set to play host to the Naff Naff rally organised by Herrington Burn YMCA.Sunderland in 1997 when the city was set to play host to the Naff Naff rally organised by Herrington Burn YMCA.
Helping the YMCA

All funds raised went towards the work the YMCA does with homeless young people in the region.

Money gathered from the rally would help to pay for a new £1million complex due to open in the city centre that year.

The rally organiser, Colin Graham, said it promised to be a great event but we want to know if you remember it and whether you entered the race.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

