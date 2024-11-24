Lovely jubbly: When Sunderland hosted a 1997 car rally which wheely tested your skills
The city hosted its first ever RAC rally in 1997 but there was a very unusual set of requirements for all the entries.
Three wheeled racers on the streets of Sunderland
All the cars had to be Robin Reliants AND they could not be worth more than £100 when they entered the race.
The event was called the Naff Naff rally and it as organised by Herrington Burn YMCA.
Demand was high - a year before it took place
It was quirky by it was attracting entries from across the country long before the day of the event.
In fact, keen racers were putting their names forward the year before it took place.
It might sound daft but it was run along official RAC rules and there was another bonus.
Helping the YMCA
All funds raised went towards the work the YMCA does with homeless young people in the region.
Money gathered from the rally would help to pay for a new £1million complex due to open in the city centre that year.
The rally organiser, Colin Graham, said it promised to be a great event but we want to know if you remember it and whether you entered the race.
Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.