A Sunderland author has had a second book published after his first sold out - twice.

Mike McClennan’s new work is called Red House Days and is available on Amazon and Kindle at £12.99 paperback and £6.99 on Kindle.

Mike McClennan with a copy of his latest book called Red House Days. | ugc

Hoping for a best seller with Red House Days

Mike also interviewed Basil Brush as well as plenty of other stars.

Sunderland-born Mike, who now lives in Dorking, worked for the Echo between 1977 and 1980.

Mike McClennan's memories of working as a journalist on Wearside. | ugc

But his latest book is about his earlier years when he grew up on the Red House Estate in Sunderland.

‘It charts my coming of age’

A close-up on part of the cover of Mike McClennan's new book about growing up on the Red House Estate. | ugc

He said: “It is a prequel to my first book Echo Of My Past, and charts my coming of age on Sunderland's Red House Estate in the 1960s and 70s. It's part autobiographical and part social history.”

“It has just been published on Amazon and Kindle.”

Mike will be hoping for similar success to his first book.

‘Echo Of My Past is doing well having already sold out twice at Waterstones in the town. Both books will be available there as well as at the Sunderland museum shop and Sunderland Antiquarians shop in Douro Terrace.”

Echo of My Past is filled with everything from celebrity interviews to memories of Sunderland as it looked in the 1970s. The book is priced £9.99 paperback and £5.99 on Kindle.