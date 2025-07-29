'My 1960s and 1970s days on the Red House Estate'
Mike McClennan’s new work is called Red House Days and is available on Amazon and Kindle at £12.99 paperback and £6.99 on Kindle.
Hoping for a best seller with Red House Days
The publication comes just months after the former Sunderland Echo reporter had his first work called Echo Of My Past published in 2024. It described some of his best highlights in journalism including the day he wrestled Big Daddy to make sure he got an interview.
Mike also interviewed Basil Brush as well as plenty of other stars.
Sunderland-born Mike, who now lives in Dorking, worked for the Echo between 1977 and 1980.
But his latest book is about his earlier years when he grew up on the Red House Estate in Sunderland.
‘It charts my coming of age’
He said: “It is a prequel to my first book Echo Of My Past, and charts my coming of age on Sunderland's Red House Estate in the 1960s and 70s. It's part autobiographical and part social history.”
“It has just been published on Amazon and Kindle.”
‘Echo Of My Past is doing well having already sold out twice at Waterstones in the town. Both books will be available there as well as at the Sunderland museum shop and Sunderland Antiquarians shop in Douro Terrace.”
Echo of My Past is filled with everything from celebrity interviews to memories of Sunderland as it looked in the 1970s. The book is priced £9.99 paperback and £5.99 on Kindle.
