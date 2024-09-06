Boom boom! The Sunderland man who interviewed Basil Brush and how you can read more
Former Sunderland Echo journalist Mike McClennan, 65, has penned Echo Of My Past which is available on Amazon and Kindle.
Mike, who joined the Echo as an 18-year-old once grabbed a chat with Basil Brush at the Sunderland Empire but it didn’t go exactly to plan at first.
‘I’ve come to interview Basil Brush’
‘I went with the photographer to the stage door and said ‘I’m from the Echo. I have come to interview Basil Brush.
“The stage door manager said ‘you’ve just missed him. He’s been put away in his box.
“I said ‘okay, we’ll come back tomorrow. The photographer said to me ‘what are you doing, it’s just a puppet.”
‘Big Daddy put me in a headlock’
Mike eventually did his interview with the man behind the puppet - but it cost him a lot of ‘ribbing for weeks’ when he got back to the Echo.
He once wrestled Big Daddy just to make sure he got an interview afterwards. “He did promise not to sit on me but he threw me a couple of times and he put me in a headlock.”
Wearside life in the 70s and 80s
His bravery got him his interview with the wrestler Echo Of My Past is an insight into life on Wearside in the late 1970s and early 80s, looking at the characters, the people and the ‘weird and wonderful stories’ he worked on.
His book is all about his three years as a junior reporter on Wearside and is filled with everything from celebrity interviews to memories of Sunderland as it looked in the 1970s. The book is priced £9.99 paperback and £5.99 on Kindle.
