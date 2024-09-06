Boom boom! The Sunderland man who interviewed Basil Brush and how you can read more

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Sep 2024, 11:08 BST

A Sunderland man’s book is on sale - and it includes memories of the day he interviewed Basil Brush.

Former Sunderland Echo journalist Mike McClennan, 65, has penned Echo Of My Past which is available on Amazon and Kindle.

Mike, who joined the Echo as an 18-year-old once grabbed a chat with Basil Brush at the Sunderland Empire but it didn’t go exactly to plan at first.

‘I’ve come to interview Basil Brush’

Mike with his new book which re-lives his life as a journalist, interviewing stars such as Big Daddy and Basil Brush.placeholder image
Mike with his new book which re-lives his life as a journalist, interviewing stars such as Big Daddy and Basil Brush. | ugc

‘I went with the photographer to the stage door and said ‘I’m from the Echo. I have come to interview Basil Brush.

“The stage door manager said ‘you’ve just missed him. He’s been put away in his box.

Basil Brush was a celebrity visitor to Sunderland in 1980.placeholder image
Basil Brush was a celebrity visitor to Sunderland in 1980. | se

“I said ‘okay, we’ll come back tomorrow. The photographer said to me ‘what are you doing, it’s just a puppet.”

‘Big Daddy put me in a headlock’

Mike eventually did his interview with the man behind the puppet - but it cost him a lot of ‘ribbing for weeks’ when he got back to the Echo.

He once wrestled Big Daddy just to make sure he got an interview afterwards. “He did promise not to sit on me but he threw me a couple of times and he put me in a headlock.”

Wearside life in the 70s and 80s

Big Daddy and his arch rival Giant Haystacks pictured in action.placeholder image
Big Daddy and his arch rival Giant Haystacks pictured in action. | nw

His bravery got him his interview with the wrestler Echo Of My Past is an insight into life on Wearside in the late 1970s and early 80s, looking at the characters, the people and the ‘weird and wonderful stories’ he worked on.

Sunderland-born Mike, who now lives in Dorking, worked for the Echo between 1977 and 1980.

Michael McClennan pictured on a return visit to Sunderland last year.placeholder image
Michael McClennan pictured on a return visit to Sunderland last year. | ugc

His book is all about his three years as a junior reporter on Wearside and is filled with everything from celebrity interviews to memories of Sunderland as it looked in the 1970s. The book is priced £9.99 paperback and £5.99 on Kindle.

