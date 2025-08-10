Dine out on these Sunderland scenes to mark Afternoon Tea Week

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 10th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

It’s the brew that puts everything right.

And whether you have it as part of an afternoon tea, strawberry tea, or just a get-together with friends, we’ve got cuppa scenes galore.

It’s Afternoon Tea Week coming up next week and we are feeling peckish – for memories.

Here are 13 of them from the Sunderland Echo archives stretching from 1970 to 2023.

Prime Minister Harold Wilson on a visit to Washington, where he was served with a warming brew by 78-year-old Mary Embleton, from Donwell Village, in 1970.

1. Premier memories from 1970

Prime Minister Harold Wilson on a visit to Washington, where he was served with a warming brew by 78-year-old Mary Embleton, from Donwell Village, in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Pensioners of Castletown pictured at their annual tea in Castle View School. It's a seasonal photo from December 1979.

2. Tea time in 1979

Pensioners of Castletown pictured at their annual tea in Castle View School. It's a seasonal photo from December 1979. | se

A Victorian Christmas tea party at Lumley Castle in 2005 with Seaham Mayor Eddy Bell pouring a cup of tea for his wife Jennifer.

3. Victorian at Lumley Castle

A Victorian Christmas tea party at Lumley Castle in 2005 with Seaham Mayor Eddy Bell pouring a cup of tea for his wife Jennifer. | se

This tea party was held in October 2005 and had a 1920s theme. Tell us if you were there.

4. Back to 2005

This tea party was held in October 2005 and had a 1920s theme. Tell us if you were there. | se

