And whether you have it as part of an afternoon tea, strawberry tea, or just a get-together with friends, we’ve got cuppa scenes galore.

It’s Afternoon Tea Week coming up next week and we are feeling peckish – for memories.

Here are 13 of them from the Sunderland Echo archives stretching from 1970 to 2023.

In case you missed it;

1 . Premier memories from 1970 Prime Minister Harold Wilson on a visit to Washington, where he was served with a warming brew by 78-year-old Mary Embleton, from Donwell Village, in 1970. | se

2 . Tea time in 1979 Pensioners of Castletown pictured at their annual tea in Castle View School. It's a seasonal photo from December 1979. | se

3 . Victorian at Lumley Castle A Victorian Christmas tea party at Lumley Castle in 2005 with Seaham Mayor Eddy Bell pouring a cup of tea for his wife Jennifer. | se