And whether you have it as part of an afternoon tea, strawberry tea, or just a get-together with friends, we’ve got cuppa scenes galore.
It’s Afternoon Tea Week coming up next week and we are feeling peckish – for memories.
Here are 13 of them from the Sunderland Echo archives stretching from 1970 to 2023.
1. Premier memories from 1970
Prime Minister Harold Wilson on a visit to Washington, where he was served with a warming brew by 78-year-old Mary Embleton, from Donwell Village, in 1970. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Tea time in 1979
Pensioners of Castletown pictured at their annual tea in Castle View School.
It's a seasonal photo from December 1979. | se
3. Victorian at Lumley Castle
A Victorian Christmas tea party at Lumley Castle in 2005 with Seaham Mayor Eddy Bell pouring a cup of tea for his wife Jennifer. | se
4. Back to 2005
This tea party was held in October 2005 and had a 1920s theme. Tell us if you were there. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.