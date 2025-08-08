Celebrate International Cat Day with these 13 adorable Sunderland scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Let’s hear it for the cats we’ve cherished in Sunderland and County Durham over the years.

What better time is there to do it than on International Cat Day which is celebrated each August.

Get into the moggy mood with a Sunderland Echo photo memories look back at big cat Bruce going on a onesie walk in 2013, Ziggy who was rescued by firefighters in 2014 and Tigger who could not be parted from her best friend, greyhound Becky.

In case you missed it;

Littlewoods memories in 13 historic Sunderland photos

Sunderland's 1981 royal wedding street parties

Mackies Corner: 13 magical memories

The Northern Counties Cat Club held its championship show in the Tartan Lounge at the Palatine Hotel, in 1960.

1. On show at the Palatine

The Northern Counties Cat Club held its championship show in the Tartan Lounge at the Palatine Hotel, in 1960. | se

Photo Sales
Thomas was the first rescued cat at the RSPCSA Felledge Centre in Chester-le-Street in 2006.

2. Thomas settles in

Thomas was the first rescued cat at the RSPCSA Felledge Centre in Chester-le-Street in 2006. | se

Photo Sales
Becky the greyhound and Tigger the cat who were the best of friends in November 2006.

3. Best of pals

Becky the greyhound and Tigger the cat who were the best of friends in November 2006. | se

Photo Sales
Karen Pattison was joined in the photo by George the feral cat who she rescued in November 2007.

4. George gets a good home

Karen Pattison was joined in the photo by George the feral cat who she rescued in November 2007. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPhoto memoriesSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice