13 Royal Wedding street parties we loved in Sunderland in 1981

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Sunderland loves a street party and there were dozens of them in 1981.

Wearsiders turned out in their hundreds to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Charles and Diana 44 years ago.

Here are those Sunderland Echo memories once more. See if you can spot yourself or perhaps a relative in photos from Southwick, Penshaw, Ryhope, Fulwell and more.

Lichfield Road residents had a great time at their street party in Southwick.

1. Lichfield Road

Lichfield Road residents had a great time at their street party in Southwick.

Let's head to Seaburn for this memory of the Royal Wedding street party in Dunblane Road.

2. Dunblane Road

Let's head to Seaburn for this memory of the Royal Wedding street party in Dunblane Road.

Heading out of town for a sunny day at George Avenue in Easington Coliery. Remember this?

3. George Avenue, Easington

Heading out of town for a sunny day at George Avenue in Easington Coliery. Remember this?

Plenty of smiles from the residents of Wilton Garden, Boldon Colliery in 1981.

4. Wilton Garden, Boldon Colliery

Plenty of smiles from the residents of Wilton Garden, Boldon Colliery in 1981.

