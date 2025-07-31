Wearsiders turned out in their hundreds to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Charles and Diana 44 years ago.
Here are those Sunderland Echo memories once more. See if you can spot yourself or perhaps a relative in photos from Southwick, Penshaw, Ryhope, Fulwell and more.
1. Lichfield Road
Lichfield Road residents had a great time at their street party in Southwick. | se
2. Dunblane Road
Let's head to Seaburn for this memory of the Royal Wedding street party in Dunblane Road. | se
3. George Avenue, Easington
Heading out of town for a sunny day at George Avenue in Easington Coliery. Remember this? | se
4. Wilton Garden, Boldon Colliery
Plenty of smiles from the residents of Wilton Garden, Boldon Colliery in 1981. | se
