Sunderland in 1939, when Wearside readied for war
The Casualty Service was under way in 1939 and this Sunderland Echo archive photo shows more.
Treating patients in full protective clothing
Two men in full protective clothing were seen in the grounds of a town hospital where they were practising treating a patient.
An Echo report at the time said: “Rapid progress is being made in training members of the Casualty Service in the town.”
The threat of war was looming ever larger over Britain in 1939 and Sunderland made sure it was prepared.
In 1938, workers were pictured packing 3,500 gas masks into a storage space underneath Monkwearmouth Hospital.
