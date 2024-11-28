Look at all these scenes captured by our photographer, 59 years ago this month.
They include cars under a deluge of snow on the Grindon Estate, and a crash on the A19 amid nine inches of slush.
A massive clear-up operation was needed - but not before our Sunderland Echo photographers grabbed all of these photos.
1. Freezing in Grindon
This driver had a tough job of clearing snow ahead of them after a heavy downfall on Grindon Estate in November 1965. | se
2. Treacherous on the A19
It took an Echo photographer 90 minutes to battle through the snow and reach this accident on the A19 near Sunderland.
There was nine inches of slush on parts of the road at the time. | se
3. Waiting patiently
Ann Graham and her sister Margaret huddle together under their umbrella while waiting for a bus in the snow at Grindon. | se
4. Barnes Park in winter
Clearing the pathways through Barnes Park after the overnight snowfall in 1965. | se
