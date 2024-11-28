Snow scenes from Sunderland during an icy November 59 years ago.Snow scenes from Sunderland during an icy November 59 years ago.
When Sunderland became a November winter wonderland in 1965

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST

Sunderland shivered its way through one of the worst Novembers in its history in 1965.

Look at all these scenes captured by our photographer, 59 years ago this month.

They include cars under a deluge of snow on the Grindon Estate, and a crash on the A19 amid nine inches of slush.

A massive clear-up operation was needed - but not before our Sunderland Echo photographers grabbed all of these photos.

This driver had a tough job of clearing snow ahead of them after a heavy downfall on Grindon Estate in November 1965.

1. Freezing in Grindon

It took an Echo photographer 90 minutes to battle through the snow and reach this accident on the A19 near Sunderland. There was nine inches of slush on parts of the road at the time.

2. Treacherous on the A19

Ann Graham and her sister Margaret huddle together under their umbrella while waiting for a bus in the snow at Grindon.

3. Waiting patiently

Clearing the pathways through Barnes Park after the overnight snowfall in 1965.

4. Barnes Park in winter

