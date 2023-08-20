News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Nine pictures of Sunderland's Sheepfolds over the years as we take a trip back through time

Sharing these retro Sheepfolds views

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST

We've got industry by the boatload in this look back at Sheepfolds in Sunderland.

The area is undergoing a huge regeneration project as it looks to the future, but today we are looking back over the years.

From Cottam Brushes to Falcon Computers and Wearside Plumbing - it's all in our Echo focus on the Monkwearmouth area.

And so is our look back at 1948 when workmen showed their skill in restoring train tracks.

Intrigued? Have a look.

A focus on Sheepfolds as we head back through the years.

1. Sheepfolds through the decades

A focus on Sheepfolds as we head back through the years.

Photo Sales
Reconstruction work on Sheepfolds North Bridge, in 1948. Inconvenience to passengers was restricted to a minimum, and the emergency bus service between the two stations functioned admirably.

2. First-class work on the bridge

Reconstruction work on Sheepfolds North Bridge, in 1948. Inconvenience to passengers was restricted to a minimum, and the emergency bus service between the two stations functioned admirably.

Photo Sales
Another view of the work on the bridge which was caused by a twisted girder between Sunderland Central and Monkwearmouth Stations.

3. A 1948 view

Another view of the work on the bridge which was caused by a twisted girder between Sunderland Central and Monkwearmouth Stations.

Photo Sales
The 1973 FA Cup parade brought out these fantastic crowds.

4. A historic day

The 1973 FA Cup parade brought out these fantastic crowds.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaSunderland