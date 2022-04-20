Loading...
Shop floors galore. Did you work on one of them?
Hearing aid batteries, bricks and brushes - 9 of the wonderful products that Wearside and County Durham factories have made over the years

Television sets, bricks, batteries for hearing aids. What a wonderfully diverse set of businesses Wearside has housed over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 10:52 am

If you wanted proof that enterprise, innovation and skill has abounded in Sunderland and County Durham for decades, here it is.

We have pictures of factories making hearing aid batteries, brushes, dolls houses and clogs.

Did you work at one of them? Is there someone you know in one of these photos?

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

1. A fab line in dolls houses

Penshaw garage proprietor Harry Lawson went into "the property business" with a new production line in dolls' houses. Here he is on the doll's house production line at his factory at Penshaw in 1981.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Brushes galore

Back to 2005 and this scene at Cottam Brushes in Sheepfolds.

Photo: KB

3. Lollies for a special occasion

Houghton-based Harvian Foods made more than 50,000 sticks of Royal Wedding lettered rock and another 50,000 Royal Wedding lollipops in 1981.

Photo: se

4. Batteries for hearing aids

The team at the Rayovac factory on the Stephenson Industrial Estate in Washington where batteries were being made for hearing aids. Is there someone you know in this 2005 photo?

Photo: KB

County DurhamWearsideSunderland
