If you wanted proof that enterprise, innovation and skill has abounded in Sunderland and County Durham for decades, here it is.

We have pictures of factories making hearing aid batteries, brushes, dolls houses and clogs.

Did you work at one of them? Is there someone you know in one of these photos?

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

1. A fab line in dolls houses Penshaw garage proprietor Harry Lawson went into "the property business" with a new production line in dolls' houses. Here he is on the doll's house production line at his factory at Penshaw in 1981. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Brushes galore Back to 2005 and this scene at Cottam Brushes in Sheepfolds. Photo: KB Photo Sales

3. Lollies for a special occasion Houghton-based Harvian Foods made more than 50,000 sticks of Royal Wedding lettered rock and another 50,000 Royal Wedding lollipops in 1981. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. Batteries for hearing aids The team at the Rayovac factory on the Stephenson Industrial Estate in Washington where batteries were being made for hearing aids. Is there someone you know in this 2005 photo? Photo: KB Photo Sales