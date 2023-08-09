2 . The Calabash Tree

The Calabash Tree will be serving food inspired by the traditional flavours of Trinidad and Tobago. Former Washington firefighter Ryan McVay, whose mother is Trinidadian and dad is English, has built up a firm following for his food which honours the culinary specialities of his heritage. The venue will serve classic Caribbean dishes such as curries, rice and peas, jerk chicken and saltfish, and Ryan is even working on a Trinidadian twist on the traditional Sunday Dinner. There will be plenty of vegan and gluten free options on offer, too. Photo: Stu Norton