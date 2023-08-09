It was once a little-known corner of the city, aside from those who knew of its history as the former home of working horses from North Eastern Railway Co, but now Sheepfolds Stables is galloping into a new future.
Work is forging ahead at the £2million transformation of the Grade II-listed site, which lies in the shadow of the Stadium of Light, with a view to opening early next year.
From Caribbean food to cocktails, here’s seven of the businesses announced for the leisure and events space so far – with more to come.
1. Propa
Hairy Biker Si King will be bringing Propa to Sheepfolds Stables - a street food offer, serving hearty dishes with a twist. “Stuff that your gran used to make that you’ve forgotten about,” said the County Durham born chef. Photo: Stu Norton
2. The Calabash Tree
The Calabash Tree will be serving food inspired by the traditional flavours of Trinidad and Tobago. Former Washington firefighter Ryan McVay, whose mother is Trinidadian and dad is English, has built up a firm following for his food which honours the culinary specialities of his heritage. The venue will serve classic Caribbean dishes such as curries, rice and peas, jerk chicken and saltfish, and Ryan is even working on a Trinidadian twist on the traditional Sunday Dinner. There will be plenty of vegan and gluten free options on offer, too. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Spey Snug
Spey Snug will be a whisky and cigar lounge from Speyside Distillers, an artisan distillery in Scotland’s Cairngorm Mountains. The whisky lounge, that will be decorated with rich heavy fabrics, a moody colour palette and bespoke leather furniture, telling the story of Speyside’s heritage – will serve up Speyside’s award-winning single malts, alongside its juniper enhanced gin and a range of cigars. Photo: Elliot Nichol
4. I Scream for Pizza
After the success of their venture on Newcastle Quayside, I Scream for Pizza will open a second site at Sheepfolds, serving New York-style pizza slices and homemade soft serve ice creams. It will be the hospitality group’s largest restaurant, providing 80 covers and serving food day and night. Photo: Elliot Nichol