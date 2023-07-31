A retro day at the seaside as we remember how summer holidays used to be in Sunderland
An Echo archive tribute to days at the beach
It's summer holiday time and that means a day at the coast - but in the Echo's own nostalgic style.
You would be armed to the teeth with flasks, sandwiches, pork pies, crisps and sun cream.
Hot drinks and a sand-filled sarnie
Once you got there, some of you preferred ice cream or queueing for a cuppa.
And there was the obligatory seaside sandwich - sand optional.
We found all these great photos in the Echo vaults, even a young lad using his time at the beach to master the Highway Code.
Deck chairs at the ready
Some preferred to laze the day away. Others couldn't wait to go for a paddle.
Who remembers the days when the beach looked like a tented village, or when dads and grandads sunbathed in their suits.
Pork pie anyone?
They were days to remember but its your memories we want.
Email [email protected] to share your perfect seaside day out.