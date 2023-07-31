It's summer holiday time and that means a day at the coast - but in the Echo's own nostalgic style.

A summer scene as all the family heads to the beach in 1956.

You would be armed to the teeth with flasks, sandwiches, pork pies, crisps and sun cream.

Hot drinks and a sand-filled sarnie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once you got there, some of you preferred ice cream or queueing for a cuppa.

Read More The 1976 summer when Sunderland roasted in the sun

And there was the obligatory seaside sandwich - sand optional.

We found all these great photos in the Echo vaults, even a young lad using his time at the beach to master the Highway Code.

Lots of faces including one young man reading up on the Highway Code in August 1974.

Deck chairs at the ready

Some preferred to laze the day away. Others couldn't wait to go for a paddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who remembers the days when the beach looked like a tented village, or when dads and grandads sunbathed in their suits.

Relaxing on the sand.

Pork pie anyone?

They were days to remember but its your memories we want.