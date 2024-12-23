11 of my favourite photos from Seaburn's Boxing Day dips: Including some belters!

By Chris Cordner

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 09:11 GMT

The countdown is on to one of the chilliest but most heart warming events in the Sunderland calendar.

The Boxing Day dip always brings out thousands of people in a fantastic array of costumes.

We dug out 11 of the best from the Sunderland Echo archives including fish and chips in 2011, sherbet dips in 2012, and the day the Penshaw Monument came to Seaburn. Enjoy!

No, it's Super Dip Man raising much-needed funds for charity on a freezing day in 1987.

1. Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

Lady Godiva made a grand entrance at the dip in this great photo from 1995.

2. Lady Godiva at Seaburn

The day that the Pullman Lodge hotel upped sticks and headed into the North Sea - in 2003.

3. A great reception

What a sight in 2005 when the Penshaw Monument came to Seaburn for the dip.

4. A monumental effort

