Nine great pictures from Gatsby in 2012 as Sunderland bar gets new look for 2024

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Jun 2024, 09:43 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 09:46 BST

Doesn’t time fly. It’s 12 years since these people were pictured having a fantastic night out in Gatsby.

As the ever-popular Sunderland venue returns to the headlines after a wonderful revamp, we turned the clock back to great times in 2012.

There’s plenty of faces to recognise in these 9 images. Have a browse and tell us if you spotted someone you know.

A whole gallery of great Gatsby scenes. See if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Pictures from the past

A whole gallery of great Gatsby scenes. See if you can spot a familiar face. | se

Photo Sales
Spending time with friends in the city centre favourite 12 years ago.

2. Back to the dance floor

Spending time with friends in the city centre favourite 12 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Reliving the fun you had at Gatsby 12 years ago. Get in touch if it brings back happy memories.

3. Faces from 2012

Reliving the fun you had at Gatsby 12 years ago. Get in touch if it brings back happy memories. | se

Photo Sales
Enjoying a drink with pals at Gatsby in an excellent reminder from 2012.

4. Cheers to the memories

Enjoying a drink with pals at Gatsby in an excellent reminder from 2012. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.