Nine great pictures from Gatsby in 2012 as Sunderland bar gets new look for 2024

As the ever-popular Sunderland venue returns to the headlines after a wonderful revamp, we turned the clock back to great times in 2012.
There’s plenty of faces to recognise in these 9 images. Have a browse and tell us if you spotted someone you know.
1. Pictures from the past
A whole gallery of great Gatsby scenes. See if you can spot a familiar face. | se
2. Back to the dance floor
Spending time with friends in the city centre favourite 12 years ago. | se
3. Faces from 2012
Reliving the fun you had at Gatsby 12 years ago. Get in touch if it brings back happy memories. | se
4. Cheers to the memories
Enjoying a drink with pals at Gatsby in an excellent reminder from 2012. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.