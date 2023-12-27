News you can trust since 1873
Boxing Day Dip 2023Boxing Day Dip 2023
Boxing Day Dip 2023

13 more pictures from a bumper Boxing Day Dip in Sunderland

This year’s Boxing Day Dip was a bumper year, with more than 700 dippers and thousands of spectators, all helping to raise an estimated more than £50,000 for a range of charities.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 27th Dec 2023, 09:19 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 09:20 GMT

Here’s more highlights from a bumper dip, which is organised by Sunderland Lions and Red Sky Foundation. Read our chat with the team here.

More than 700 braved the nippy North Sea on Boxing Day 2023.

1. Taking the plunge

More than 700 braved the nippy North Sea on Boxing Day 2023.

The final amount is still being totted up, but tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for good causes, including these dippers who raised money for St Benedict's Hospice in Ryhope.

2. All for a good cause

The final amount is still being totted up, but tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for good causes, including these dippers who raised money for St Benedict's Hospice in Ryhope.

These fundraisers got the sea theme memo.

3. A bit fishy

These fundraisers got the sea theme memo.

The annual dip has been held in Sunderland since the 1970s.

4. Christmas tradition

The annual dip has been held in Sunderland since the 1970s.

