This year’s Boxing Day Dip was a bumper year, with more than 700 dippers and thousands of spectators, all helping to raise an estimated more than £50,000 for a range of charities.
Here’s more highlights from a bumper dip, which is organised by Sunderland Lions and Red Sky Foundation. Read our chat with the team here.
1. Taking the plunge
More than 700 braved the nippy North Sea on Boxing Day 2023. Photo: North News
2. All for a good cause
The final amount is still being totted up, but tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for good causes, including these dippers who raised money for St Benedict's Hospice in Ryhope. Photo: North News
3. A bit fishy
These fundraisers got the sea theme memo. Photo: North News
4. Christmas tradition
The annual dip has been held in Sunderland since the 1970s. Photo: North News