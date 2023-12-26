Thousands turn out for annual Boxing Day Dip in Seaburn
Double the amount of fundraisers took the plunge this year.
More than 700 hardy souls took the plunge for the annual Boxing Day Dip in Seaburn.
And there was thousands more of well-wrapped-up spectators who descended on the promenade and Seaburn beach to watch the festive spectacular.
This year, the event returned to the STACK with fundraisers, in costumes ranging from Only Fools and Horses to Flamingos, gathering ahead of the dip to warm up with a drink.
Deputy Mayor Cllr Alison Chisnall led the parade into the North Sea, with Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, leading her own team into the chilly North Sea.
Last year, more than 300 took part, with that number more than doubling this year, with an estimated £50,000 set to be raised for a range of good causes.
Sunderland Lions Club volunteers have organised the Dip since it started in the 1970s, but in 2022, teamed up with Sunderland-based heart health education charity The Red Sky Foundation for the annual tradition.
Sergio Petrucci, Founder of Red Sky Foundation, said he was delighted with the turn out.
"We were absolutely delighted when the Lions approached us to organise the dip with them last year, it's a fantastic event for the city," he said. "It's been going for 40/50 years and we feel honoured to be a part of it.
"The weather is amazing, and we've had double the amount of fundraisers this year. So many people have their own reasons for fundraising. We're an inclusive charity anyway and it's fantastic that so many people come out to raise money for a range of good causes.
"I've spoken to people here from Austria and Germany and all over the UK who are down at Seaburn today. The seafront looks great and it's a great way to put Sunderland on the map.
"One of my favourite costumes is the Shotton family who are doing the dip for their dad dressed like Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad from Only Fools and Horses."
Fundraiser Mel Meehan was in the pink dressed as a Flamingo for her 21st Boxing day Dip.
Mel, from Ryhope, who was fundraising for Red Sky Foundation, said: "It's always a great event and the atmosphere at the STACK has been great. I look forward to the dip every year."
Cutting a dash as yellow chicks were a team of fundraisers for St Benedict's Hospice in Ryhope.
The hospice is only part-funded by the NHS and relies heavily on donations, so events like this are integral to it being able to continue the specialist palliative care it offers to patients and their families.
Taking part was Sarah Gill - in memory of dad John Dugdale who was cared for at the hospice - Olivia O'Neill, Hannah Tweedy - in memory of mum Julia Reynolds - and Lindsey Deary.
Sarah said: "It's been a great atmosphere at STACK and we've had a mulled wine to warm up. We thought we'd only get about £100 in sponsorship, but we've raised £700 which is amazing. The work St Benedict's does is amazing and it's so important to support them."