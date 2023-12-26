Thousands turn out for annual Boxing Day Dip in Seaburn

Double the amount of fundraisers took the plunge this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 700 hardy souls took the plunge for the annual Boxing Day Dip in Seaburn.

Boxing Day Dip 2023 in Seaburn. Pics by North News

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there was thousands more of well-wrapped-up spectators who descended on the promenade and Seaburn beach to watch the festive spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the event returned to the STACK with fundraisers, in costumes ranging from Only Fools and Horses to Flamingos, gathering ahead of the dip to warm up with a drink.

Fundraisers gathered at the STACK ahead of the dip to register

Deputy Mayor Cllr Alison Chisnall led the parade into the North Sea, with Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, leading her own team into the chilly North Sea.

Last year, more than 300 took part, with that number more than doubling this year, with an estimated £50,000 set to be raised for a range of good causes.

Sunderland Lions Club volunteers have organised the Dip since it started in the 1970s, but in 2022, teamed up with Sunderland-based heart health education charity The Red Sky Foundation for the annual tradition.

Christmas trees taking the plunge. Pic by North News

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergio Petrucci, Founder of Red Sky Foundation, said he was delighted with the turn out.

"We were absolutely delighted when the Lions approached us to organise the dip with them last year, it's a fantastic event for the city," he said. "It's been going for 40/50 years and we feel honoured to be a part of it.

"The weather is amazing, and we've had double the amount of fundraisers this year. So many people have their own reasons for fundraising. We're an inclusive charity anyway and it's fantastic that so many people come out to raise money for a range of good causes.

More than 700 entered the chilly North Sea

"I've spoken to people here from Austria and Germany and all over the UK who are down at Seaburn today. The seafront looks great and it's a great way to put Sunderland on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of my favourite costumes is the Shotton family who are doing the dip for their dad dressed like Del Boy, Rodney and Grandad from Only Fools and Horses."

Fundraiser Mel Meehan was in the pink dressed as a Flamingo for her 21st Boxing day Dip.

Fundraiser Mel Meehan from Ryhope doing her 21st dip

Mel, from Ryhope, who was fundraising for Red Sky Foundation, said: "It's always a great event and the atmosphere at the STACK has been great. I look forward to the dip every year."

Cutting a dash as yellow chicks were a team of fundraisers for St Benedict's Hospice in Ryhope.

Sarah Gill, Olivia O'Neill, Hannah Tweedy and Lindsay Deary taking part for St Benedict's Hospice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospice is only part-funded by the NHS and relies heavily on donations, so events like this are integral to it being able to continue the specialist palliative care it offers to patients and their families.

Taking part was Sarah Gill - in memory of dad John Dugdale who was cared for at the hospice - Olivia O'Neill, Hannah Tweedy - in memory of mum Julia Reynolds - and Lindsey Deary.