When both Santa and Postman Pat had to be rescued in Sunderland in 1998

Give yourselves a pat on the back if you remember this

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland schoolboy Richard Lightfoot was in the festive news 35 years ago - after rescuing Postman Pat.

The quick-thinking teenager rescued two sacks mail when it fell from a Royal Mail van outside his home on Ettrick Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The van driver continued his journey to the Post Office, unaware the contents of the sacks, including a batch of Postman Pat annuals on their way to winners of an Echo competition, bundles of newspapers, parcels and bills had fallen out.

Richard Lightfoot with one of the Postman Pat annuals he found in 1988.

'Letters were flying all over the place'

Richard (15) was talking a next-door neighbour when he saw newspapers flying through the air.

“At first I thought a paper boy had dumped his papers. Then I had a closer look and saw the letters everywhere.”

Read More The Raleigh Chopper, the gift Sunderland children most wanted on their 1970s Christmas list

“I ran down to the bottom of the road and picked up as many letters as I could. It was hard work as it was dark and very windy. Letters were flying all over the place - they were everywhere, on the main road, the cemetery, people’s gardens.”

When Santa got stuck in the chimney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard’s dad Barrie (43) helped rescue the mail and managed to flag down the Post Office van as it returned along the road.

That same year, Santa Claus got himself into a sticky situation while delivering presents down one Wearside chimney.

All hands came to his rescue as leading ambulanceman Bill Parkin and qualified ambulancemen Bob Shaw, Peter Lawson and Jim Walker tried to free him from the predicament.

Ambulancemen try to free Santa from the chimney at Washington ambulance station in Concorde. Left to right are Bob Shaw, Peter Lawson, Jim Walker and Bill Parkin.

Fortunately for Santa, it was all just a prank devised by leading ambulanceman Alan Simpson.

The crazy sight could be seen on the roof of the Washington ambulance station in Concorde.