The 140-year-old rugby kit which is coming back to Sunderland
A piece of pristine 1880 rugby history is coming to Sunderland - the place where it was first worn by a Wearside legend.
Sunderland Rugby Football Club was the place where Alfred Hudson played in the 1870s and 1880s.
Alfred achieved a ‘first’ for Sunderland
Now his descendants are coming to Wearside and they are bringing the very kit which Alfred wore in his heyday.
The Sunderland Echo told in 2020 how Alfred’s kit had been found by his family.
The descendants of Alfred Hudson, who live in the south of England, were looking in an ottoman for interesting items when they discovered a rare find right at the bottom.
It was the complete kit that Alfred wore when he played for Sunderland, right down to the cap and scarf.
Still in a perfect condition
The shirt, shorts and socks had also been preserved in near perfect state. Club historian Keith Gregson said: “This kit, worn by Alfred in the 1870s and 1880s, is now recognised as one of the oldest complete sets of club rugby kit known to historians.
“It is highly likely that it was worn by him during the first ever Durham County Cup final in 1881. In the match Alfred brought victory to Sunderland by scoring two tries.”
150 years of rugby in Sunderland
The kit will be on display at Ashbrooke Sports Club between 2pm and 7pm on Monday, July 8.
The rugby club has celebrated its 150th anniversary with a series of events and the kit display is one of the final highlights.
Another will be held on Saturday, July 6, when a grand dinner is held at the Stadium of Light.
Founded in 1873 (six years before Sunderland AFC) and still known officially as Sunderland FC, the club has close links to the formation of the Rugby Football Union two years earlier. More of the club's history can be found at https://www.ashbrookesports.org/our-heritage
