Sunderland's golden age of railways relived in a new film: Here's where you can catch it
Walking tours guide Ian Mole was a train spotter, loud and proud.
Swiping souvenirs before Dr Beeching’s axe fell
And now, he has shared his memories in a specially prepared mini film for Sunderland Echo followers which you can enjoy on Shots!TV.
Ian has memories of nipping around the engine sheds with his friends, and swiping souvenirs from the soon-to be scrapped engines as Dr Beeching's axe loomed in the 60s.
In a new nostalgic local history feature on Shots!TV, Ian takes us on whistle-stop tour of Sunderland rail memories.
‘A nose full of smoke and steam’
His journey includes the various iterations of the one time town's centrals station, the station that preceded it at the Town Moor in the East End, and being lifted up by his parents to get a nose full of smoke and steam in Mowbray Park.
Ian witnessed it all and shares his rail lines memories of those days in the new documentary which has been specially prepared for the Sunderland Echo.
‘Your parents would lift you up. They didn’t seem to worry about any pollution or effect on your health’
He told us: “I remember when I was a kid, it was a big thrill if a steam train was coming. Your parents would lift you up. They didn’t seem to worry about any pollution or effect on your health.”
It was back in 1964 when the Minister of Transport for Rail Services sanctioned the withdrawal of passenger services.
Passengers were shocked to learn about cutbacks on the line from Sunderland to Durham and on to Bishop Auckland.
It meant an end to scenes like these. Travellers getting off at South Hylton station on April 25, 1964.
Cutbacks at Pallion, Hylton and Cox Green
The Echo caught all of this on camera, including signalman Terence O'Connor in his Penshaw signal box.
Lines were cut as part of the restructuring of the railway system and the Sunderland area didn't escape the axe.
Ian added: “Back in the 60s, you could get a train directly to King’s Cross once or twice a day. And I remember that in 1967, I was lucky enough to go on a school trip to Switzerland. I think it cost £30 all in.
“We got the train from Sunderland to Switzerland with a ferry in the middle part.”
Catch all of Ian’s memories in the new mini documentary called 'Rail Stations of Sunderland's Past'.
Watch it on www.shotstv.com
Shots!TV also broadcasts on Freeview channel 262