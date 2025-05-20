A keen train spotter has looked back on the days of steam, engine sheds and rail life on Wearside - and how it all changed after the 1960s cuts.

Walking tours guide Ian Mole was a train spotter, loud and proud.

Swiping souvenirs before Dr Beeching’s axe fell

And now, he has shared his memories in a specially prepared mini film for Sunderland Echo followers which you can enjoy on Shots!TV.

Ian has memories of nipping around the engine sheds with his friends, and swiping souvenirs from the soon-to be scrapped engines as Dr Beeching's axe loomed in the 60s.

In a new nostalgic local history feature on Shots!TV, Ian takes us on whistle-stop tour of Sunderland rail memories.

Ian Mole who is the host of the new mini documentary called 'Rail Stations of Sunderland's Past'. | se

‘A nose full of smoke and steam’

His journey includes the various iterations of the one time town's centrals station, the station that preceded it at the Town Moor in the East End, and being lifted up by his parents to get a nose full of smoke and steam in Mowbray Park.

Ian witnessed it all and shares his rail lines memories of those days in the new documentary which has been specially prepared for the Sunderland Echo.

This iconic scene features a train going over Wearmouth Bridge in 1965. Find out more about Sunderland's rich rail heritage in the new Shots!TV film. | se

‘Your parents would lift you up. They didn’t seem to worry about any pollution or effect on your health’

He told us: “I remember when I was a kid, it was a big thrill if a steam train was coming. Your parents would lift you up. They didn’t seem to worry about any pollution or effect on your health.”

It was back in 1964 when the Minister of Transport for Rail Services sanctioned the withdrawal of passenger services.

Passengers were shocked to learn about cutbacks on the line from Sunderland to Durham and on to Bishop Auckland.

It meant an end to scenes like these. Travellers getting off at South Hylton station on April 25, 1964.

Getting off at South Hylton station in April 1964. | se

Cutbacks at Pallion, Hylton and Cox Green

The Echo caught all of this on camera, including signalman Terence O'Connor in his Penshaw signal box.

Signalman Terence O'Connor from Boldon Colliery in his Penshaw signal box 60 years ago. | se

Ian added: “Back in the 60s, you could get a train directly to King’s Cross once or twice a day. And I remember that in 1967, I was lucky enough to go on a school trip to Switzerland. I think it cost £30 all in.

“We got the train from Sunderland to Switzerland with a ferry in the middle part.”

Catch all of Ian’s memories in the new mini documentary called 'Rail Stations of Sunderland's Past'.

Watch it on www.shotstv.com

Shots!TV also broadcasts on Freeview channel 262