Nine memories from Ottakars bookshop in Sunderland, including famous faces and Harry Potter nights
It was a place for a great read and a celebrity visit
You queued at midnight, met famous faces and dressed as book characters - all at this shop in Sunderland.
Ottakars was the place to be if you loved reading - and VIPs.
It welcomed stars such as Sir Bobby Robson, Katie Price, and Bernard Cornwell.
And it also opened at midnight for fans to get the latest Harry Potter release.
We've got it all in these Sunderland Echo retro photos. Enjoy.
