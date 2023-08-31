It was a place for a great read and a celebrity visit

You queued at midnight, met famous faces and dressed as book characters - all at this shop in Sunderland.

Ottakars was the place to be if you loved reading - and VIPs.

It welcomed stars such as Sir Bobby Robson, Katie Price, and Bernard Cornwell.

And it also opened at midnight for fans to get the latest Harry Potter release.

We've got it all in these Sunderland Echo retro photos. Enjoy.

Starstruck in the book shop Ottakars drew some famous names to its Sunderland store and here are a selection of them.

Spellbinding in 2003 These pupils from St Joseph's RC Junior School visited Ottakars as part of their Harry Potter Day celebrations in 2003.

The great John Motson Football commentator John Motson took time to read the Football Echo on his 2004 visit to Ottakars.