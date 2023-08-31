News you can trust since 1873
Nine memories from Ottakars bookshop in Sunderland, including famous faces and Harry Potter nights

It was a place for a great read and a celebrity visit

By Chris Cordner
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:51 BST

You queued at midnight, met famous faces and dressed as book characters - all at this shop in Sunderland.

Ottakars was the place to be if you loved reading - and VIPs.

It welcomed stars such as Sir Bobby Robson, Katie Price, and Bernard Cornwell.

And it also opened at midnight for fans to get the latest Harry Potter release.

We've got it all in these Sunderland Echo retro photos. Enjoy.

Ottakars drew some famous names to its Sunderland store and here are a selection of them.

1. Starstruck in the book shop

These pupils from St Joseph's RC Junior School visited Ottakars as part of their Harry Potter Day celebrations in 2003.

2. Spellbinding in 2003

Football commentator John Motson took time to read the Football Echo on his 2004 visit to Ottakars.

3. The great John Motson

Katie Price drew huge crowds for her book signing in 2004.

4. Lots of love for Katie

