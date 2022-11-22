9 celebrity book signings which pulled in the crowds in Sunderland. Were you there?

From Katie Price to Kate Adie and Big Sam to Bernard Cornwell. We’ve welcomed them all on Wearside for celebrity book signings.
It’s time to take a look at those great days again after Wearside’s very own Jordan Henderson was in the area to sign books at Waterstones in Sunderland.
1. Big Sam on a signing spree
The then Sunderland Football Club manager Sam Allardyce signed copies of his book, Big Sam, at Waterstones in 2015.
Photo: Tim Richardson
2. He's one of our own
Architect George Clarke signed copies of his new book at Waterstones in 2013 and first in the queue to meet him were Barbara and Susan Holmes.
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
3. Kate in the spotlight
Kate Adie was signing copies of her book at Ramside Hall in 2008.
Photo: CA
4. Legends at the double
Julio Arca and Jimmy Montgomery signed books at the Stadium of Light club shop for adoring fans in 2005.
Photo: MM