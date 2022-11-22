News you can trust since 1873
9 celebrity book signings which pulled in the crowds in Sunderland. Were you there?

From Katie Price to Kate Adie and Big Sam to Bernard Cornwell. We’ve welcomed them all on Wearside for celebrity book signings.

By Chris Cordner
38 minutes ago

It’s time to take a look at those great days again after Wearside’s very own Jordan Henderson was in the area to sign books at Waterstones in Sunderland.

Lots of you went along, as our video shows, but how many of these other signings do you remember?

1. Big Sam on a signing spree

The then Sunderland Football Club manager Sam Allardyce signed copies of his book, Big Sam, at Waterstones in 2015.

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

2. He's one of our own

Architect George Clarke signed copies of his new book at Waterstones in 2013 and first in the queue to meet him were Barbara and Susan Holmes.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Kate in the spotlight

Kate Adie was signing copies of her book at Ramside Hall in 2008.

Photo: CA

Photo Sales

4. Legends at the double

Julio Arca and Jimmy Montgomery signed books at the Stadium of Light club shop for adoring fans in 2005.

Photo: MM

Photo Sales
