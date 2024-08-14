Nine pictures of past A Level results days in Sunderland, from 2004 to 2015

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Aug 2024, 16:00 BST

The wait is almost over for Sunderland students anticipating their A level results.

They will be revealed on Thursday, August 15, hopefully with lots of scenes similar to these from 2004 to 2015.

Join us as we look back to results day at St Anthony’s, Sunderland High, Washington, and Byron.

A level results day scenes from Sunderland and East Durham schools. See who you can recognise.

1. Testing your memory

James Waring had double reason to celebrate in 2004. He had has 18th birthday at the same time as he got his A level results.

2. Double delight for James

These St Anthony's students were on their way to Cambridge after their results in 2007.

3. Smiles at St Anthony's

Great times for Jason Leadbitter, Daniel Ross, Mark Callum, Jennifer Johnson, and Rachel Smith at Sunderland College in 2007.

4. Stars in 2007

