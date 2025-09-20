Joseph Nicholls could not believe his eyes when he found an unusual discovery in a Sunderland field 50 years ago.

In September 1975, the Wearside man was out walking when he spotted what he thought was a bomb.

Mushroom the size of a large bomb

On closer inspection, he realised it was a mushroom which was so big it was deceiving.

Joseph Nicholls and the giant mushroom which he mistook for a bomb 50 years ago. | se

We want to hear from anyone who can tell us more about the farmers field incident from 50 years ago.

To give you more of a reminder of life back then, here are some more stories in the 1975 news.

In the news in 1975

You had a splashing time at the High Street baths but it looked like it was all going to come to an end in September 1975 when council cutbacks kicked in.

Sunderland's High Street Baths, pictured in 1975. Was it where you went for your lessons? | se

If only we could turn the clock back to Sunderland in 1975 - especially the prices! You can with a look at this Echo article.

The year when Jaws hit the screens

The Thompson family pictured on one of their walks from Sunderland town centre to Roker beach in 1975. | se

1975 was the year when sunseekers headed to the beach on foot to save money on bus fares.

We have 19 Sunderland Echo archive photos from the year when Jaws hit our TV screens.

One Sunderland man became a hero when he helped to foil a fire which was threatening to engulf a town centre building 50 years ago.

John Cliff just happened to be driving past the scene of a blaze in Morris’s warehouse in High Street West, in 1975.

Get in touch if you remember any of these stories. Email [email protected]