The mushroom which caused a bomb drama in Sunderland 50 years ago
In September 1975, the Wearside man was out walking when he spotted what he thought was a bomb.
Mushroom the size of a large bomb
On closer inspection, he realised it was a mushroom which was so big it was deceiving.
We want to hear from anyone who can tell us more about the farmers field incident from 50 years ago.
To give you more of a reminder of life back then, here are some more stories in the 1975 news.
In the news in 1975
You had a splashing time at the High Street baths but it looked like it was all going to come to an end in September 1975 when council cutbacks kicked in.
If only we could turn the clock back to Sunderland in 1975 - especially the prices! You can with a look at this Echo article.
The year when Jaws hit the screens
1975 was the year when sunseekers headed to the beach on foot to save money on bus fares.
Some even walked from the town centre or the Wheatsheaf - and some took taxis because it was cheaper than the bus.
We have 19 Sunderland Echo archive photos from the year when Jaws hit our TV screens.
One Sunderland man became a hero when he helped to foil a fire which was threatening to engulf a town centre building 50 years ago.
John Cliff just happened to be driving past the scene of a blaze in Morris’s warehouse in High Street West, in 1975.
