If only we could turn the clock back to Sunderland in 1975 - especially the prices!

Well, for one day only, you can with the help of the Sunderland Echo archives.

We browsed through the back copies to find out the cost of everything from toilet rolls to tins of salmon and you would be amazed at some of the bargains.

Have a look down Vine Place, Blandford Street, Derwent Street, Fawcett Street and more for a shopping trip from 50 years ago.

You could get 2.5 litres of emulsion paint from Youngs Wallpapers in Derwent Street - or wallpaper from 39 pence.

Cushions for 45 pence, pedal bins for £1.90 and a four pack of toilet rolls for 34 pence - all from the Fawcett Street branch of Woolies.

Pink salmon for 16 pence a tin and peeled plum tomatoes at 9 pence a tin - all at Binns.

Chester Road was the place to go to find Wearside Furnishing Stores where divan beds were as little as £26.95.

