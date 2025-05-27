Well, for one day only, you can with the help of the Sunderland Echo archives.
We browsed through the back copies to find out the cost of everything from toilet rolls to tins of salmon and you would be amazed at some of the bargains.
1. Derwent Street in 1977
You could get 2.5 litres of emulsion paint from Youngs Wallpapers in Derwent Street - or wallpaper from 39 pence. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. £1.90 pedal bins from Woolworths
Cushions for 45 pence, pedal bins for £1.90 and a four pack of toilet rolls for 34 pence - all from the Fawcett Street branch of Woolies. Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Get your pink salmon at Binns
Pink salmon for 16 pence a tin and peeled plum tomatoes at 9 pence a tin - all at Binns. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Furnishing you with a Chester Road memory
Chester Road was the place to go to find Wearside Furnishing Stores where divan beds were as little as £26.95. | se
