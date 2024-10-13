Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A very special train with an uncomplimentary nickname - and the line it ran on - created history 70 years ago.

The Marsden Rattler - which carried miners to Whitburn Colliery - was in the headlines in October 1953.

A four-fold claim to fame

Despite the nickname, the railway upon which it runs was unique in four ways. And it meant the line got a place in the history books.

The Marsden Rattler on another Whitburn Colliery journey in 1953. | se

A publication called Bradshaw (the official guide to railways) said the line was;

The only one whose passenger trains do not make connexion with those of British Railways;

First to be nationalised

The most northerly light railway in England;

The first to be nationalised;

And the shortest railway mentioned in Bradshaw.

