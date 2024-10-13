The railway line of the Marsden Rattler, its history, and the four reasons for its fame

A very special train with an uncomplimentary nickname - and the line it ran on - created history 70 years ago.

The Marsden Rattler - which carried miners to Whitburn Colliery - was in the headlines in October 1953.

A four-fold claim to fame

Despite the nickname, the railway upon which it runs was unique in four ways. And it meant the line got a place in the history books.

The Marsden Rattler on another Whitburn Colliery journey in 1953.The Marsden Rattler on another Whitburn Colliery journey in 1953.
The Marsden Rattler on another Whitburn Colliery journey in 1953. | se

A publication called Bradshaw (the official guide to railways) said the line was;

The only one whose passenger trains do not make connexion with those of British Railways;

First to be nationalised

The most northerly light railway in England;

The first to be nationalised;

And the shortest railway mentioned in Bradshaw.

