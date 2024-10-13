The railway line of the Marsden Rattler, its history, and the four reasons for its fame
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Marsden Rattler - which carried miners to Whitburn Colliery - was in the headlines in October 1953.
A four-fold claim to fame
Despite the nickname, the railway upon which it runs was unique in four ways. And it meant the line got a place in the history books.
A publication called Bradshaw (the official guide to railways) said the line was;
The only one whose passenger trains do not make connexion with those of British Railways;
First to be nationalised
The most northerly light railway in England;
The first to be nationalised;
And the shortest railway mentioned in Bradshaw.
Tell us more about the nostalgia you want to see in the Sunderland Echo by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.