Imagine this. You’re feeding a lion when the magnificent creature decides to make a bid for freedom.

It happened in Sunderland 50 years ago this week.

A few hours of roaming

Jason the lion cub didn’t like the look of the bone offered him for his dinner so he jumped from his cage at Seaburn and enjoyed a few hours of freedom roaming the zoo park.

Jason tucks into a beef dinner while the Canadian geese look on.Jason tucks into a beef dinner while the Canadian geese look on.
Jason tucks into a beef dinner while the Canadian geese look on. | se

Police and fire brigade officers stood by while lion experts tried to catch him in February 1975.

Richard Howard and his son, John, from Lambton Lion Park, stood by to tranquillise the cub.

A beef dinner before a nap

But after a first attempt, two more darts were needed before Jason quietened down.

Attempts to corner him with nooses and lead him back to his cage failed.

Jason the lion cub jumped from his cage at Seaburn and enjoyed a few hours of freedom rooming the zoo park. John Hay, from Lambton Lion Park, kept Jason in his sights as the cub enjoyed a beef boneJason the lion cub jumped from his cage at Seaburn and enjoyed a few hours of freedom rooming the zoo park. John Hay, from Lambton Lion Park, kept Jason in his sights as the cub enjoyed a beef bone
Jason the lion cub jumped from his cage at Seaburn and enjoyed a few hours of freedom rooming the zoo park. John Hay, from Lambton Lion Park, kept Jason in his sights as the cub enjoyed a beef bone | se

Even when the drugs made him unsteady on his feet, Jason managed to avoid capture.

Eventually, however, he lay down and went to sleep before being carried back to his cage.

Making a leap for freedom

Patrick Collins, co-director of the company running the zoo, said that Jason was hand reared.

Sleepy Jason gets a lift back to his enclosure after his 1975 adventure.Sleepy Jason gets a lift back to his enclosure after his 1975 adventure.
Sleepy Jason gets a lift back to his enclosure after his 1975 adventure. | se

“He can be led around and is quite used to being handled. The trouble was that he wasn’t wearing his collar and so there was no means of bringing him back.”

John Bainbridge, manager of the zoo, said he had gone into the cage to feed Jason and the lioness, which had mothered him since he was two-months-old, when the cub made his leap for freedom.

During his few hours of roaming, Jason took a good look round but our photos show that the Canadian geese were a touch wary about his presence.

